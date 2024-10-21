Reggae Icon Burning Spear to Arrive in Zambia Today: A Key Highlight of Independence Week Celebrations

Lusaka, October 21, 2024 – The legendary reggae artist Winston Rodney, famously known as Burning Spear, is set to arrive at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) today at 13:40, bringing immense excitement to Zambia as the nation celebrates Independence Week. Burning Spear, whose music has long been associated with African pride, liberation, and social justice, will headline a major concert on the eve of Zambia’s Independence Day, October 23, at Mika Convention Centre in Lusaka.

As a Rastafarian and one of the most influential and long-standing roots artists to emerge from the 1970s, Burning Spear’s presence during this milestone 60th anniversary of Zambia’s independence is seen as a significant cultural highlight. He famously met Bob Marley early in his career, who encouraged him to pursue music and solidify his place in the reggae genre. Fans from across the country are eagerly awaiting his arrival, as Burning Spear’s music resonates deeply with themes of unity and freedom.

Anticipation is high as fans prepare to welcome Burning Spear at KKIA this afternoon. Waving Rastafarian flags and dressed in vibrant red, green, and gold, fans are expected to give the reggae legend a grand Zambian reception. His visit during this special week has added even more excitement to the nation’s Independence celebrations.

Concert promoter Boni Mubukwanu expressed his enthusiasm for this monumental event. “We are thrilled to host Burning Spear in Zambia, especially during Independence Week. His music is a reflection of the freedom and pride we celebrate. This concert is not just entertainment; it’s a celebration of our culture, our unity, and the messages of peace and justice that reggae brings,” Mubukwanu stated.

He also encouraged Zambians to support the event. “We urge everyone to come out in large numbers and make this event a success. Tickets are priced at just ZMW 250, and this is an opportunity to witness one of the greatest legends of reggae perform live.”

The concert will also feature a dynamic lineup of local reggae talent, including renowned Zambian acts Maiko Zulu, Ras Kinky, Ras Peter Bob, Dr. Mooch, I-Man Africa, Burning Youth Band and Ras Anada. The Burning Youth Band, along with Ras Anada’s Negus Tafari Band, will provide live backing for these local artists, ensuring a night filled with powerful performances and rich reggae rhythms.

Burning Spear will perform alongside his full ensemble, The Burning Band, which has traveled with him to Zambia. This world-class band is known for delivering outstanding live performances and will bring the legendary roots reggae sound to life on the Zambian stage.

The Zambian stage manager for the event, Douglas Leroy Namafente, also known as Selecta D of HOT FM, has assured fans of a top-tier concert experience. “We’ve been working hard to ensure everything is in place for a seamless show. Expect quality sound and professional performances from all the artists. We are making sure this is a night to remember,” said Namafente.

As Zambia approaches its 60th Independence Day on October 24, Burning Spear’s concert on October 23 at Mika Convention Centre promises to be one of the most exciting events of Independence Week. His music, steeped in African consciousness, speaks to the nation’s journey to freedom, making it a perfect tribute to Zambia’s independence.

Burning Spear’s Discography

Burning Spear’s impressive discography includes albums such as:

Burning Spear (1973) Marcus Garvey (1975) Columbus (1980) Social Living (1980) Hail H.I.M. (1981) Jah Nuh Dead (1981) Live (1982) Rasta Business (1989) The World Should Know (1994) Vengeance (1996) Living Dub (1999) Mystical Truth (2005) Burning Spear Live (2012) The Burning Band Live (2021)

This collaboration between international and local artists, supported by expert management and quality sound, will ensure an unforgettable celebration. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an iconic night of reggae, unity, and culture.

All media houses are invited to a media briefing this afternoon surrounding Burning Spears upcoming concert.