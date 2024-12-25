Wednesday, December 25, 2024
A Very Merry Christmas From Lusaka Times

By Chief Editor
As we celebrate this festive season, we want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to you our Esteemed LT readers, for your unwavering support over the years.

Your trust and engagement have been the foundation of our journey, inspiring us to deliver with excellence and consistency even when the odds are stacked against us.

Thank you for being an integral part of our online community.

Your continued support is a gift we deeply cherish, and we look forward to many more years of connecting through news, stories, and shared experiences.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

May the Lord richly bless you.

The Lusaka Times Team

