- As we celebrate this festive season, we want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to you our Esteemed LT readers, for your unwavering support over the years.
- Your trust and engagement have been the foundation of our journey, inspiring us to deliver with excellence and consistency even when the odds are stacked against us.
- Thank you for being an integral part of our online community.
- Your continued support is a gift we deeply cherish, and we look forward to many more years of connecting through news, stories, and shared experiences.
- Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year!
- May the Lord richly bless you.
- The Lusaka Times Team
