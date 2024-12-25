The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has dismissed circulating social media reports suggesting an imminent fuel shortage in the country, assuring the public that diesel stocks are sufficient and steps are being taken to address logistical challenges affecting petrol imports.

In a statement to ZNBC News, ERB Acting Public Relations Manager Chibulu Musonda reaffirmed the board’s commitment to ensuring a steady supply of petroleum products. He noted that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been directed to implement measures for the timely delivery of fuel, particularly petrol, to their designated sites.

“OMCs have been urged to pre-clear their imported products to prevent unnecessary delays at border points,” Mr. Musonda explained.

To further ease the supply chain, ERB, in collaboration with the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA), has temporarily relaxed movement restrictions for Petroleum Road Tank Vehicles (PRTVs). The operating hours for PRTVs have also been extended beyond 18:00 hours to facilitate uninterrupted fuel transportation.

Mr. Musonda assured stakeholders and the general public that these measures are part of ERB’s ongoing efforts to stabilize fuel distribution and maintain public confidence in the country’s energy supply.

The ERB has urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information as it continues to monitor and address any challenges in the petroleum sector.