The Government has expressed deep concern regarding the instability that has engulfed the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Norman Chipakupaku, stated that the ongoing insecurity in Goma, DRC, necessitates concerted efforts to restore peace in the region. Speaking at the official opening of the National Security Strategy Implementation and Rule of Law roundtable workshop in Lusaka, Mr. Chipakupaku emphasized that it is in Zambia’s best interest to see peace restored in Goma promptly.

“The instability in Goma not only affects the DRC but also has broader implications for regional security. Zambia remains committed to supporting peace initiatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele, affirmed that the Army is prepared to respond effectively to any disasters that pose threats to national peace and security.

In addition, Assistant Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, Christina Moore, reiterated the United States’ commitment to Africa’s security and prosperity.

“The United States remains a steadfast partner in promoting peace, stability, and economic growth across the African continent,” said Ms. Moore.

The roundtable workshop aims to strengthen collaboration among national security stakeholders to address emerging security challenges in the region.