COSAFA and CECAFA to support Kamanga’s bid for FIFA Council

By Chief Editor
3
336 views
Andrew Kamanga
Andrew Kamanga

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) and Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) have resolved, in consultation with their Member Associations, to support each other’s single candidate for a place on the FIFA Council.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga is the sole candidate from the COSAFA Zonal Union for one of five places on the FIFA Council that is open to CAF members.

Souleiman Hassan Waberi, the president of the Djibouti Football Federation (DFF), is the sole candidate from the CECAFA Zonal Union.

According to a joint statement signed by Said Ali Said Athouman, the COSAFA president and Wallace Karia, the CECAFA president said that being the case, the two Zones have resolved to jointly support the election of the two candidates for the FIFA Council in a show of solidarity. COSAFA is made up of 14 CAF Member Associations and CECAFA has 11.

Both Kamanga and Waberi have been declared eligible to stand by FIFA’s Review Committee.

By Benedict Tembo

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

3 COMMENTS

  1. Kamanga sacrificed Bruce Mwape for a position at FIFA. FIFA told him to fire Mwape and hire their Les**an sister in exchange for a job at FIFA. God is watching Kamanga should not forget that.

    1

  2. How conscionable is it that a Christian Nation can allow Kamanga to hire a Lesbian as Coach for the Women National Team? Where is the Council of Churches and the Catholic Bishops, and the NGOCC? Imagine Kamanga hired a ga* man as Coach for the Men’s National Team, do you think these Bishops and NGOCC can be quiet? I’m sure even politicians can say something. But why are they quiet?

    1
    1

