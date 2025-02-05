The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) and Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) have resolved, in consultation with their Member Associations, to support each other’s single candidate for a place on the FIFA Council.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga is the sole candidate from the COSAFA Zonal Union for one of five places on the FIFA Council that is open to CAF members.

Souleiman Hassan Waberi, the president of the Djibouti Football Federation (DFF), is the sole candidate from the CECAFA Zonal Union.

According to a joint statement signed by Said Ali Said Athouman, the COSAFA president and Wallace Karia, the CECAFA president said that being the case, the two Zones have resolved to jointly support the election of the two candidates for the FIFA Council in a show of solidarity. COSAFA is made up of 14 CAF Member Associations and CECAFA has 11.

Both Kamanga and Waberi have been declared eligible to stand by FIFA’s Review Committee.

By Benedict Tembo