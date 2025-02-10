Monday, February 10, 2025
300 Mourners Sick After Eating Suspected Poisonous Food at Funeral in Kalulushi

Villagers in Pemba eating Maize bran
For illustrative purposes only

About 300 people are alleged to have eaten suspected poisonous food at a funeral house in Magam area of Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt Province.

Both Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Peacewell Mweemba, and Kalulushi District Medical Officer, Fortune Mumba confirmed the development to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Kalulushi.

Mr Mweemba said the incident happened on Friday after the first group of mourners ate the food packed in small colorless plastic packs mixing nshima with chicken, beans and impwa.

He said later, about 300 people who ate the food, started complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mr Mweemba explained that when police visited the clinic, it was confirmed that 66 victims were received and attended to, and only six were referred to Kalulushi General Hospital.

Kalulushi District Medical Officer, Dr Mumba, confirmed having received 130 victims from clinics and the General hospital who were attended to and only 13 were admitted and their conditions stable, while the rest were discharged.

Meanwhile, the police have continued with investigations on the matter.

  1. Sad development, this is a wakeup call to all those who go to eat and not mourn, we have really turned funerals into parties, fashion parades etc which should not be the case. I wish those affected well and learn from this experience.

