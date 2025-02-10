President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Namibia’s founding President, Sam Nujoma, who died at the age of 95 in Windhoek.

In his tribute, President Hichilema described Dr. Nujoma as a freedom fighter, nationalist, and Pan-Africanist whose legacy will endure. He emphasized that Dr. Nujoma’s contributions to Namibia’s independence and African unity would always be remembered.

Dr. Nujoma played a pivotal role in Namibia’s liberation struggle, helping to establish the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) in the 1960s. His leadership in the protracted fight against South African rule led to Namibia gaining independence in 1990. Following independence, he served as the country’s first president from 1990 to 2005.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba confirmed Dr. Nujoma’s passing, stating that he had been hospitalized for three weeks with an illness from which he could not recover. President Mbumba praised him as an inspirational leader who championed the cause of freedom and self-determination.

Beyond leading Namibia to independence, Dr. Nujoma is widely credited with ensuring stability and peace in the nation. His policy of national reconciliation encouraged the country’s white community to remain and contribute to the economy, particularly in the agricultural sector. He also advocated for the rights of women and children, instituting policies to support single mothers and strengthen child welfare protections.

Tributes from across the African continent have poured in, honoring Dr. Nujoma’s legacy. African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat described him as “the epitome of courage,” never wavering in his vision for a free Namibia and a united Africa. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed him as an “extraordinary freedom fighter” who not only led Namibia’s struggle against colonial rule but also supported South Africa’s fight against apartheid.

Kenyan President William Ruto also paid tribute, calling Dr. Nujoma a “visionary leader” who dedicated his life to Namibia’s liberation and development.

As Namibia prepares for his state funeral, many Namibians have expressed profound sadness at the loss of the leader they fondly remember as the “Father of the Nation.”