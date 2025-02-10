By Kapya Kaoma

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and his supporters share a troubling trait: denial. They are aware that Zambians are being pushed to their limits, both politically and economically. They recognize that public confidence in President HH’s leadership has waned. In fact, they struggle to defend any of his accomplishments beyond the vague notion of “free education.”

Despite countless promises made, there is a stark contrast. President HH vowed to reduce the price of mealie meal but failed; he promised to create jobs but fell short; he committed to lowering fuel prices, yet those prices remain high; and he assured Zambians that the cost of fertilizer would decrease, but that promise, too, went unfulfilled. Instead of addressing these failures, his supporters resort to insults, dismissing anyone who questions his leadership as either tribalists or simply lazy. If Zambians were lazy during the Lungu administration, why then did HH blame Lungu for the economic situation of the country?

To me, this pattern of denial is perplexing. The same individuals who once criticized previous presidents for Zambia’s poverty now blame critics and citizens for voicing their concerns. It is unjust to have held President Lungu accountable for these failures while excusing President HH from similar critique. He has not met his promises and must be held accountable.

Sadly, those who attempt to speak out are met with police brutality and imprisonment. It doesn’t matter who speaks out; today, social media is monitored to intimidate people into silence as a way of shielding the president from public criticism.

This alarming culture of intimidation must be rejected by all Zambians. Silencing dissent through threats of imprisonment will not resolve our national problems. To assert that HH deceived Zambians to secure the presidency is not a crime; neither is it a crime to express concern about his health or mental state. The frustration felt by the public stems from the harsh economic realities we face. People will vent their anger on social media and publicly against the president since he stands at the helm of power.

To his supporters, President HH may seem like a demigod; yet, to his opponents, he is viewed as nothing but a villain. While his supporters may idolize him, those who disagree will continue to voice their discontent and may resort to derogatory language. The struggling economy will undoubtedly influence how people perceive and discuss the president. Who doesn’t eat? Who doesn’t use public transport or buy groceries? Whether one is a supporter or not, we all use the same Kwacha. Economically, things were better during the Lungu administration. Denial does not fill our pockets with money. As people compare the two administrations, they are apt to criticize HH.

It is critical, therefore, for the president and his supporters to understand this as we approach the campaign season. To believe that the opposition will worship President HH is as unrealistic as expecting the Pope to bow down to Satan.

President HH and his followers may be in denial, but not the majority of citizens. They may be silent today, and may not even show up during the ongoing by-elections. Come 2026, however, these are the ones who will make the final call. Will HH’s intimidations win him a second term? Kaya!