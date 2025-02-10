The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has issued a cautionary statement to the government, advising against initiating constitutional reforms so close to the upcoming general elections. LAZ President Lungisani Zulu emphasized that such late-stage amendments could encounter significant political resistance and public skepticism.

Mr. Zulu highlighted that LAZ had consistently urged the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to establish a clear roadmap for constitutional reforms immediately after taking office. He noted that the early stages of governance presented an ideal opportunity to draft a constitution that reflects broad-based consensus.

Despite these persistent appeals, the government did not act on LAZ’s recommendations. Now, with approximately 18 months remaining before the next general elections, political tensions are escalating. Any attempt to amend the constitution at this juncture risks being perceived as politically motivated or designed to favor the ruling party.

The issue of constitutional reform in Zambia has a complex and contentious history. Over the past decades, multiple attempts have been made to amend the constitution, often leading to public debate and division. For instance, in 2016, a constitutional referendum was held alongside the general elections, aiming to amend and enhance the Bill of Rights and revise Article 79. Although 71% of voters supported the amendments, the referendum failed to meet the required threshold, rendering the results invalid.

Public sentiment towards constitutional reforms has been mixed. While there is a general consensus on the need for a constitution that upholds democratic principles and human rights, concerns have been raised about the inclusivity and transparency of the reform processes. In 2019, proposed amendments were criticized for potentially enhancing executive powers at the expense of the legislature and judiciary, leading to fears of authoritarianism.

Civil society organizations and legal experts have also expressed apprehension about the timing and nature of proposed reforms. The South African Institute of International Affairs noted that constitutional reform has become increasingly politicized in Zambia, with debates often reflecting deeper political tensions.

In light of this history, Mr. Zulu’s call for caution is particularly pertinent. He urges the government to ensure that any constitutional amendments are pursued in an open and consultative manner, involving a wide range of stakeholders to build consensus and avoid political controversy.

As Zambia approaches the next general elections, the path to constitutional reform remains fraught with challenges. Balancing the need for timely amendments with the imperative of maintaining public trust and political stability will be crucial in shaping the nation’s democratic future.