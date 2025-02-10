Kidney Foundation Zambia Questions UTH’s Ambitious Transplant Target

The Kidney Foundation Zambia has raised concerns over the University Teaching Hospital’s (UTH) ambitious goal of conducting 20 kidney transplants this year, warning that the target appears to be more of a projection than a practical reality.

UTH recently announced its intention to carry out at least 20 transplants within the year, a move welcomed as a step toward improving specialized healthcare in Zambia. However, Foundation Secretary-General Augustine Mukuka has expressed skepticism, pointing out that despite the government’s commitment, only a handful of transplants have been successfully completed since the program’s inception.

Mukuka highlighted that most of these procedures have relied heavily on foreign aid and external expertise, raising questions about Zambia’s capacity to independently sustain a robust transplant program. He emphasized the urgent need to build local capacity, invest in advanced medical infrastructure, and train more specialists to handle kidney transplants effectively.

Beyond setting ambitious targets, Mukuka urged the government to take tangible actions that ensure more Zambians have access to affordable and life-saving kidney treatment. He stressed that without sustainable strategies, many patients will continue to face financial and logistical barriers to receiving critical medical care.

As Zambia pushes to expand its organ transplant program, experts agree that success will depend not just on numerical targets but on long-term investments in healthcare systems, skilled personnel, and patient accessibility. The call now is for real progress over projections—a challenge the government must address with urgency.