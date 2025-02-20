UPND’s Walk-Out in Parliament: A Disastrous Move That Shakes the Foundations of Leadership

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has reached a low point with the shocking and embarrassing decision of UPND Members of Parliament (MPs) to walk out of a crucial parliamentary debate. This move, intended to collapse quorum, is not only a display of immaturity and irresponsibility but also a flagrant disregard for the very Zambians who entrusted them with leadership. It raises the ultimate question: Do the leaders of UPND truly care about the struggles of the Zambian people, or is their primary focus on their own comfort and political survival?

The motion in Parliament yesterday was one of the most important to date the High Cost of Living. This is a matter that has been severely affecting the livelihoods of Zambians, causing businesses to shut down, and plunging many households into poverty. Instead of using the opportunity to explain what their government is doing to tackle this crisis, UPND MPs chose to run away from the very issues that concern the people who elected them. This decision to abandon Parliament is nothing short of an abdication of responsibility, and it sets a dangerous precedent for how this government handles the concerns of its citizens.

President Hakainde Hichilema must act immediately this is a leadership failure on the highest level. The Chief Parliamentary Whip, whose strategy led to the walkout, should be fired without delay. Along with that, a public reprimand must be issued to all the Ministers who walked away from a debate on the cost of living, particularly when it affects every Zambian. This is not the time for cowardice or avoidance, but for open discussion, accountability, and action.

The UPND’s Silence is Deafening

The silence from the UPND’s key figures, including ministers, is telling. Outside of Jack Mwiimbu’s noise and Cornelius Mweetwa’s incoherent ramblings, the government has provided little-to-no information on how it intends to address the economic challenges facing Zambians. Instead, individuals like Mark Simuuwe and the publication Koswe have been left to push unsubstantiated claims and insults aimed at the opposition, instead of providing real solutions to the crisis at hand.

The question that lingers in the minds of every Zambian is simple: Why is there no explanation for the soaring cost of living? Why is the Kwacha at an all-time low, hovering around K28 per dollar? Why are essential commodities like mealie-meal, fuel, cooking oil, sugar, salt, and bread so unaffordable for the ordinary Zambian? These are questions that demand urgent answers. Yet, the government remains silent, choosing to look the other way while Zambians suffer.

UPND MPs: A Government That Doesn’t Care (Source: UPND – UK Chapter Facebook Page)

In an even more shocking turn, the UPND has publicly voiced its frustration with its own MPs on the official UPND – UK Chapter Facebook Page. The party acknowledged that the adoption process of candidates for future elections will be “tricky.” This is a candid admission that UPND MPs have failed the very people who elected them by prioritizing their own interests over those of the Zambian people. As the UPND itself put it, “UPND MPs have shown their supporters that they don’t care about the cost of living as long as they get their salaries and allowances to feed their families.”

This revelation is devastating for the credibility of the party. It highlights the disconnect between the leadership of UPND and the real struggles of the Zambian people. The government has consistently failed to explain or address the economic challenges that have thrown the country into turmoil. Zambians now have to ask themselves: Is this the government we need? Is this the leadership that will bring the change they promised?

UPND’s Public Comments: A Reflection of Their Disconnect

The UPND – UK Chapter Facebook Page has seen a range of reactions from its members, many of which reflect a clear disconnect from the concerns of the Zambian people:

Betrum Kasompa Muzumira:

“Ata, whatever. Useless motions doesn’t need time, it’s a share waste of time to talk about what the government is doing already. The government is working so hard to make sure that peoples lives improve for better.”

Roy Habbaba:

“Its not about debating but about working hard as the President has always advised. Debate will not put food on your table.”

Evahncy Chisha Chibende:

“Mmmm is this page for UPND or what? Or admin belongs to other political parties?”

These comments highlight an ongoing frustration within the UPND’s own ranks, showing that not everyone is in agreement with the actions of their leadership. While some members dismiss the importance of debating issues such as the cost of living, others are beginning to question the direction the party is taking. This internal dissonance is not only damaging to UPND’s reputation but also to the very ideals of good governance that they promised to uphold.

Reactions from the People:

The public’s response has been swift and unequivocal. Zambians are furious and disappointed, as evidenced by the following comments across social media:

Voice Out Zambia:

“Indeed, the UPND MPs and Ministers missed an opportunity to explain what the government is doing to reduce the high cost of living. Insecurity caused them to make a bad decision yesterday. HH has got no option but to fire some of these non-performing ministers.”

David Lengwe Kolala:

“It’s very embarrassing for a ruling government to run away from parliament because of a motion that would benefit the people…”

Chilepa DeAssis:

“Push a Motion to Amend the Parliament rules on The walkouts. You walk out, you are absent for the day, and stop the pay clock. Either you stay, debate, and get paid on behalf of the people, or walk away and return government money to control 99.”

Chiyeye Kafokotola:

“The best thing they should have just stayed and kept on blaming PF than doing that.”

Wozifera Ngoma:

“It’s my first time ever to see members of the ruling party walk out of Parliament. Why they don’t want to discuss issues that concern all of us, I don’t know.”

Wezzy Muswema:

“This is a sign of a failed government. The whole leader of the house leaving, sure…”

Bald Eagle:

“A bold leadership should not ‘walk out’ from being questioned. Like you have pointed out, this was going to be an opportunity to explain to the Zambian people what the challenges are and how government is equal to the task. UPND chose the easier way of walk out. Disgusting and disappointing

Maggie Mwandunga:

“It’s disheartening to see our leaders walking out of Parliament, a habit they’ve carried over from their time in opposition. One can’t help but wonder if they still think they’re in opposition. This behavior is shameful, especially when leaders can’t come together to find solutions. It’s time for us to take responsibility and vote wisely next year. Let’s prioritize the interests of the people over political affiliations. We deserve better.”

The People Demand Answers

The anger from the Zambian people is palpable, and the walk-out by UPND MPs has only fueled the growing frustration. Zambians are fed up with a government that chooses to avoid difficult conversations instead of facing the challenges head-on. The leadership’s refusal to engage on the issue of the cost of living has left a gaping hole in the trust that voters placed in UPND.

The masses are calling for bold leadership, accountability, and transparency. They are demanding to know why essential goods are so expensive and why the government is not taking immediate action to ease the burden on ordinary Zambians. The time for avoidance is over. The people deserve answers, and they deserve a government that is willing to fight for their future. Will President Hichilema answer their call, or will this be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back?

The message from the people is loud and clear: it’s time for UPND to stop walking away and start standing up for the people they claim to represent.