The Economic and Financial Crimes Court was presented with startling revelations as prosecutors detailed how Chrint Sichamba, proprietor of Ndozo Lodge, received over $3.5 million in his business bank account in a single day. The funds are alleged to be proceeds of crime.

During the trial, Clement Chipasha, an arresting officer from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), testified that Mr. Sichamba’s business accounts, belonging to Mulozi Trading Limited and Ndozo Lodge, received multiple large deposits. These included amounts of $3 million,$800,000, and $300,000, among others, raising suspicions of illicit financial activity.

The court also heard that Ndozo Lodge, based on documents obtained from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), owned nine motor vehicles, six of which are suspected to be proceeds of crime. Further investigations revealed that Mr. Sichamba personally owned six vehicles, his wife Nambela owned five, and their son David owned four. Additionally, Mulozi Trading Limited, also owned by the Sichamba family, possessed 34 vehicles, with 31 suspected to be linked to criminal activities.

Mr. Sichamba, a known associate of former President Edgar Lungu, is standing trial alongside his wife, son, and two others. The group faces charges of acquiring 140 properties between 2015 and 2021, which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The prosecution’s case hinges on tracing the origins of the substantial funds and assets accumulated by the accused during the six-year period. The defense team is expected to cross-examine Mr. Chipasha tomorrow, February 20, 2025, as the trial continues.

The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting the ongoing efforts by the ACC to combat corruption and recover assets suspected to be acquired through illegal means.