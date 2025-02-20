The United Party for National Development (UPND) is alarmingly losing the battle in the media arena. This isn’t due to biased news outlets or deliberate favoritism towards the opposition; it’s a consequence of our own inertia. Media houses thrive on content, and currently, the opposition is feeding them a feast while we serve crumbs.

As I write this, it is disheartening to see the opposition’s orchestrated walk-out grabbing headlines, overshadowing our administration’s significant achievements. Where is our proactive media strategy? Why are we allowing our narrative to be hijacked?

Ministry of Information: A Call to Action

I urge the Minister of Information to address this with utmost urgency. Each ministry is equipped with Public Relations Officers (PROs); yet, their presence is scarcely felt. The party’s media personnel across various structures seem dormant. What initiatives is the UPND Secretariat implementing to amplify our voice? Elections hinge on public perception, and currently, we’re trailing 10-1.

Scandals Filling the Information Void

Chongwe Municipal Council Suspension: In January 2025, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo suspended the Chongwe Mayor and all councillors for 90 days over allegations of illegal land allocation. Read more.

In January 2025, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo suspended the Chongwe Mayor and all councillors for 90 days over allegations of illegal land allocation. Read more. $13 Million Ambulance Procurement Controversy: A recent exposé revealed irregularities in the procurement of ambulances worth $13 million under the Constituency Development Fund. Read more.

A recent exposé revealed irregularities in the procurement of ambulances worth $13 million under the Constituency Development Fund. Read more. Sugilite Scandal: The dismissal of former Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika following the Sugilite scandal has raised concerns about accountability, as there have been no subsequent legal proceedings or clarifications. Read more.

The dismissal of former Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika following the Sugilite scandal has raised concerns about accountability, as there have been no subsequent legal proceedings or clarifications. Read more. Allegations Against Gilbert Liswaniso: Accusations have surfaced implicating UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso in unauthorized land sales in Northmead. Read more.

Accusations have surfaced implicating UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso in unauthorized land sales in Northmead. Read more. Vote-Buying Allegations: During the October 2024 by-elections, our party faced accusations of vote-buying and misuse of government resources, undermining the integrity of our electoral process. Read more.

The President Cannot Do It Alone

President Hakainde Hichilema is diligently steering the nation, but he cannot single-handedly manage governance and communication. It’s imperative that we, as party members and officials, shoulder the responsibility of conveying our successes and countering misinformation.

A Strategic Shift Is Imperative

Our current approach ignoring critics, resorting to insults, or evading tough questions—is failing. Ministers and MPs, perhaps it’s time to transform from passive participants to active broadcasters of our message. Embrace modern communication channels, engage with the public, and ensure our accomplishments resonate nationwide.

By Mwansa Kanjela.

UPND, the time for decisive action is NOW.