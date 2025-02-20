The United Party for National Development (UPND) is alarmingly losing the battle in the media arena. This isn’t due to biased news outlets or deliberate favoritism towards the opposition; it’s a consequence of our own inertia. Media houses thrive on content, and currently, the opposition is feeding them a feast while we serve crumbs.
As I write this, it is disheartening to see the opposition’s orchestrated walk-out grabbing headlines, overshadowing our administration’s significant achievements. Where is our proactive media strategy? Why are we allowing our narrative to be hijacked?
Ministry of Information: A Call to Action
I urge the Minister of Information to address this with utmost urgency. Each ministry is equipped with Public Relations Officers (PROs); yet, their presence is scarcely felt. The party’s media personnel across various structures seem dormant. What initiatives is the UPND Secretariat implementing to amplify our voice? Elections hinge on public perception, and currently, we’re trailing 10-1.
Scandals Filling the Information Void
- Chongwe Municipal Council Suspension: In January 2025, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo suspended the Chongwe Mayor and all councillors for 90 days over allegations of illegal land allocation. Read more.
- $13 Million Ambulance Procurement Controversy: A recent exposé revealed irregularities in the procurement of ambulances worth $13 million under the Constituency Development Fund. Read more.
- Sugilite Scandal: The dismissal of former Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika following the Sugilite scandal has raised concerns about accountability, as there have been no subsequent legal proceedings or clarifications. Read more.
- Allegations Against Gilbert Liswaniso: Accusations have surfaced implicating UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso in unauthorized land sales in Northmead. Read more.
- Vote-Buying Allegations: During the October 2024 by-elections, our party faced accusations of vote-buying and misuse of government resources, undermining the integrity of our electoral process. Read more.
The President Cannot Do It Alone
President Hakainde Hichilema is diligently steering the nation, but he cannot single-handedly manage governance and communication. It’s imperative that we, as party members and officials, shoulder the responsibility of conveying our successes and countering misinformation.
A Strategic Shift Is Imperative
Our current approach ignoring critics, resorting to insults, or evading tough questions—is failing. Ministers and MPs, perhaps it’s time to transform from passive participants to active broadcasters of our message. Embrace modern communication channels, engage with the public, and ensure our accomplishments resonate nationwide.
By Mwansa Kanjela.
UPND, the time for decisive action is NOW.
No propaganda. Government doesn’t need to tell people about the achievements. People have to feel it or see it. UDND has nothing to show for. What do you do?
You walk out and protest parliament debates; you insult and demean the public when they seek answers; you ignore their advice; and you choose to listen to no one but yourselves. That’s why you are trailing by 20-0 goals. Soon the small number of your suppoters will stop cheering for your group because you are not a winning team at all.
This Kanjela needs some political science education. This is no longer the second republic. The party is now separate from the government since 1991. Ruling parties arent supposed to use government media to disseminate party propaganda. In most democracies governments dont even own media because that in itself is interference with freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is very basic to a democracy. UPND’s decisive action should be to buy their own radio/tv station or website but NEVER to use government media because it is owned by all taxpayers.
No one mentioned Government media? i guess he means tell the people what this government is doing and answer questions. the info Minister represents government and the Party so he can pronounce achievements and highlight policy matters, meanwhile you are right in some lines in your post
I’m waiting for Bill Kaping’a to write something about this unfortunate incident.