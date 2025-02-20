Five Zambians Flee with K311,000 in Armed Robbery Targeting Chinese Nationals

A daring aggravated robbery has left five Chinese nationals traumatized after a gang of five armed Zambians stormed XL Waste Management Company, making off with K311,000 in cash and valuable electronics.

The attack occurred on February 18, 2025, at approximately 20:00 hours in Sinadambwe Chiefdom, Siavonga District, 150 km along the Bottom Road. According to Southern Division Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka, the assailants—brandishing two AK-47 rifles and three unidentified firearms—launched a surprise assault while the victims were having supper.

The perpetrators, identified as Alex Khoza (46), Francis Chitalu (25), Godfrey Kabwe (40), Trust Kachelo (30), and Chrispin Hachitoba (35)—all employees of XL Waste Management—escaped with:

Cash: K211,000

Mobile Phones: iPhone 13 Pro Max (K32,000) Vivo X32 (K24,000) Vivo (K20,000) Oppo (K24,000)



A pistol belonging to a Chinese national residing in Lusaka was also stolen, though its value remains undisclosed.

In a chilling revelation, one of the assailants was dressed in a Zambia Police combat uniform, raising concerns about possible impersonation or collusion.

The victims, identified as Boyka Lidong Bo (32), Zeng Gang Ping (28), Xu You Ping (41), Gao Pin Shan (40), and Yan De Ming (49), suffered general body pains from the attack but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Upon receiving the distress call from Evans Hachintu (36), Manager at XL Waste Management, police rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident. However, no arrests have been made, and the stolen items have not yet been recovered.

Commissioner Daka stated that a docket has been opened, and investigations are ongoing to track down the suspects and recover the stolen property.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activity that may assist in the swift apprehension of the perpetrators.