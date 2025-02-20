Did UPND MPs Walk Out to Avoid the Cost of Living Debate? A Deeper Look.

By Adrian Gunduzani

The recent walkout by UPND Members of Parliament on a motion on the cost of living has sparked significant discussion across social media and news platforms. As the rising cost of goods and services continues to impact many Zambians, it is understandable that emotions are high, and citizens are demanding answers. However, beyond the headlines and social media outrage, it is crucial to examine the broader picture: Why did the UPND MPs walk out? And more importantly, what actions are being taken to address the cost of living?

The political context surrounding the walkout reveals a complex dynamic. The opposition, led by PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya, raised a motion urging the government to take practical steps to reduce the cost of living. While this is a valid concern, parliamentary debates should serve as platforms for constructive solutions rather than opportunities for political point-scoring.

For months, opposition leaders have criticized the government on issues such as fuel prices, mealie meal costs, and exchange rates, often ignoring the external and structural factors that contribute to these challenges. The UPND MPs’ walkout can be interpreted as a response to what they viewed as yet another politically charged debate lacking genuine intent to discuss solutions. While the effectiveness of this strategy is up for debate, it should not suggest that the government is indifferent to the pressing economic issues facing citizens.

Furthermore, the history of Mutotwe Kafwaya, who initiated the cost of living debate, is relevant. Kafwaya has faced multiple disciplinary actions related to his conduct in Parliament, which may have influenced the UPND MPs’ decision to walk out. His previous suspensions from the Patriotic Front (PF) have raised questions about his credibility and dedication to legislative responsibilities. In this context, UPND MPs may have perceived the debate as an opportunity for Kafwaya to garner political support rather than a sincere discussion on addressing the economic challenges at hand.

In the midst of this political backdrop, it is essential to acknowledge the efforts the UPND government is making to alleviate the rising cost of living. Key measures include debt restructuring efforts, which free up resources for social services. The government has implemented steps to stabilize fuel costs, significantly affecting transport and commodity prices.

Increased support for farmers through subsidies and fertilizer distribution is anticipated to boost food production and lower mealie meal prices in the long run. Additionally, investments in mining, infrastructure, and various sectors aim to create jobs and improve household incomes.

The pressing question remains: Are these measures sufficient, and how soon will Zambians feel relief? These concerns warrant continuous monitoring and public engagement.

While the opposition has a crucial role in holding the government accountable, this accountability should not devolve into sensationalist debates that fail to propose real solutions. Although the UPND MPs’ walkout has been interpreted by some as avoiding tough conversations, it is essential for Zambians to recognize the need for an opposition that engages responsibly.

The cost of living affects everyone, and it should be addressed through meaningful dialogue, not just within Parliament but through engagement with citizens, economists, and industry experts. Rather than indulging in political blame games, the focus should shift towards solutions that foster policy-driven discussions in Parliament. This includes proposing tangible economic strategies, expanding social protection programs to assist vulnerable groups, and enhancing public communication to ensure that government efforts are effectively conveyed to the populace. The UPND’s approach can be seen from the way they discussed and debated Hon. Christopher Kangombe’s motion on legal aid a few days ago.

Ultimately, it is vital to encourage bipartisan cooperation to tackle these pressing economic challenges. Aiming to achieve political mileage on citizen’s crucial needs deserve a walkout!