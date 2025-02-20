By Lucasensio Zulu

The recent walkout by United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) during a parliamentary debate on the high cost of living has sparked widespread discussion and debate across Zambia. While some have criticized the move as an avoidance tactic, others view it as a strategic stand to prioritize the urgent needs of citizens over political point-scoring. To fully understand the context and implications of this action, it is essential to examine the motivations behind the walkout, the legacy of past economic mismanagement, and the UPND government’s ongoing efforts to address the economic challenges facing the nation.

The walkout by UPND MPs has been interpreted in various ways. Some see it as a bold statement of solidarity with Zambians struggling under the weight of rising living costs, while others view it as a refusal to engage in a debate perceived as politically charged. The opposition, led by Patriotic Front (PF) MP Mutotwe Kafwaya, had raised a motion urging the government to take practical steps to reduce the cost of living. However, UPND MPs argued that the debate was being manipulated for political gain rather than fostering constructive dialogue.

The walkout can be seen as a symbolic act of protest against what the UPND MPs viewed as a lack of sincerity in addressing the economic crisis. By refusing to participate in what they deemed a politicized debate, the MPs aimed to draw attention to the need for genuine, solution-oriented discussions. However, this move has also raised questions about leadership accountability, particularly regarding the role of the Chief Whip, who has faced scrutiny for the decision. Some have called for the Chief Whip to be relieved of his duties to underscore UPND’s commitment to accountability and effective governance.

The current economic challenges Zambia faces cannot be divorced from the legacy of the previous PF administration. Under their tenure, the country witnessed widespread corruption, mismanagement of public funds, and inflated infrastructure costs, all of which severely undermined economic stability. Key issues included:

The PF era was marked by rampant corruption, with government officials frequently engaging in corrupt practices with impunity. This eroded public trust in governmental institutions and diverted resources from critical sectors.

Numerous financial scandals, including negligent procurement practices, drained the national coffers and compromised the quality of essential services.

Infrastructure projects were often characterized by inflated costs, raising suspicions of financial impropriety and kickbacks. This misallocation of resources exacerbated the nation’s economic woes.

These systemic issues left the UPND government with an economy in disarray upon assuming office. The high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and increasing mealie meal costs are direct consequences of this mismanagement, compounded by external factors such as global economic instability.

In response to these challenges, the UPND government has implemented several strategic measures aimed at stabilizing the economy and fostering sustainable growth. Key initiatives include:

The government has sought assistance from the IMF to restore fiscal discipline, restructure debt, and implement reforms to promote economic recovery.

The UPND has been actively engaged in negotiations to restructure the debt inherited from the PF administration. This aims to alleviate the financial burden and create a conducive environment for economic growth.

The revitalization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been a cornerstone of UPND’s strategy. By empowering local communities, the government has facilitated numerous success stories, such as infrastructure improvements at Mbinga Primary School in Chadiza District and the expansion of business ventures by the Chizombo Women’s Club in Zambezi District.

The government has taken steps to stabilize fuel prices and increase support for farmers through subsidies and fertilizer distribution. These measures are expected to boost food production and lower mealie meal prices in the long term.

While the opposition has a crucial role in holding the government accountable, their approach has often been criticized for prioritizing political point-scoring over constructive solutions. The walkout by UPND MPs can be seen as a response to what they perceived as a lack of genuine intent to address the economic crisis. However, this incident also highlights the need for bipartisan cooperation and meaningful dialogue to tackle the pressing economic challenges facing Zambia.

The cost of living affects everyone, and addressing it requires more than political blame games. It demands tangible economic strategies, expanded social protection programs, and enhanced public communication to ensure that government efforts are effectively conveyed to the populace. The UPND government has demonstrated its commitment to addressing these issues through its economic interventions, but the road to recovery is long and requires collective effort.

The UPND government’s walkout from Parliament, while controversial, underscores its commitment to prioritizing the urgent needs of Zambians over political theatrics. The economic challenges facing the nation are deeply rooted in the mismanagement and corruption of the previous administration, but the UPND is taking decisive steps to address these issues. Through transparent governance, strategic economic reforms, and community-driven development, Zambia is on a path to sustainable recovery and prosperity.

However, meaningful change requires more than government action; it demands a collective effort from all stakeholders, including the opposition, civil society, and citizens. By fostering constructive dialogue and focusing on solutions rather than blame, Zambia can overcome its economic challenges and build a brighter future for all. As the late President Levy Mwanawasa and Fredrick Chiluba (RIP) once asked, “Are we ready to sacrifice?” The answer lies in our ability to work together towards a common goal of economic stability and growth.