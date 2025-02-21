Laura Miti Criticizes Government Appointments: “How Can He Be So Bad at Hiring and Firing?”

Governance activist Laura Miti has voiced her frustration over what she sees as a decline in the quality of government appointments in Zambia. In a Facebook post, Miti reflected on past administrations, comparing their leadership choices to the current system, which she believes prioritizes party loyalty over competence.

One thing I miss about the MMD administration from Chiluba down to RB is the quality of just about everyone appointed to high office. OK, there were one or two iffy Ministers, especially those overseeing the Copperbelt, and a couple of Vice Presidents that we should thank God were fired before they could pyana. In the main, though, you could not argue with the deservedness of Ministers, PSes, and Presidential advisers.

Miti acknowledged that while the MMD era had its shortcomings, it generally ensured that those in high office were capable of handling their roles. She suggested that this approach has faded over time, particularly after Rupiah Banda’s presidency.

Vabwela vachinja. Since RB—awee mwandi—ba Katekas bamachita chabe piki piki na pikidoli among loyalists, with the main requirement for office seemingly being that loyalty or longevity in the party.

She went further to say that many people in important government positions today do not seem to have clear roles or meaningful contributions, raising concerns that some jobs exist solely as rewards for party members.

So many people of no identifiable use to the country are in offices critical to its running. Some of the positions almost certainly created with the sole purpose of rewarding people with jobs.

Miti also expressed disappointment in President Hakainde Hichilema, saying that given his corporate background, one would expect a more professional and results-driven approach to appointments.

On that count, the current President is the most disappointing for me. I mean, corporate background and all. How can he be so bad at hiring and firing, or so at ease with incompetence?

Her post will draw attention, especially from those who share concerns about the state of leadership in Zambia. While government appointments have always been a subject of discussion, Miti’s remarks highlight the growing expectation for leadership that prioritizes ability over political ties.

Whether these concerns will lead to any changes in how appointments are made remains to be seen.