For years, Zambia was caught in a cycle of quick fixes, corruption, and short-term handouts. A nation where cadres ruled the streets, where “tantameni” became the norm, and where political commanders thrived while debt strangled the economy. Institutions to support the needy, the elderly, the retirees were neglected, bursaries and school feeding programs crumbled, opportunities for young people faded into empty promises. Shouts were more important than work, hard work and commitment. That was the blue pill—a temporary high that left us in deeper trouble.

But in 2021, the choice changed. We took the red pill. It is tough, sometimes implementation passes through difficult times.

The red pill is reality. It is the tough road, the long-term vision, the commitment to fixing what was broken—not overnight, but with sustainable solutions. Since then, we have seen action that speaks louder than campaign gimmicks. Roads that are being built and rehabilitated, dams and solar projects that secure our energy future, and the revival of industries like Mulungushi Textiles that create real jobs—not party-affiliated handouts.

We have ZNS maize ensuring food security, free education opening doors for every child, bursaries and restored meal allowances giving students a chance to succeed. The cash-for-work programs empower young people to build, create, and earn—not to be used as political tools. Schools are getting more desks, cultural pride is being encouraged, and tourism is being enhanced to showcase our nation to the world.

This is the red pill—difficult, demanding, but necessary for real progress. The old ways of corruption and cadre violence are gone. There is no turning back. Young people must wake up, engage, and take part in shaping this new Zambia. The days of waiting for handouts are over. Now is the time for hard work, discipline, and commitment to the future.

This is not about politicians. It is about you, your children, and your grandchildren. Do you choose the blue pill of instant gratification and long-term suffering, or do you stay the course and build a Zambia that thrives for generations?

This is our choice, we will walk in it.

By Adrian Gunduzani