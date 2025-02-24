With Zambia’s health sector facing uncertainty due to a review of international funding and support, Anthu Omwe Health Centre in Mungule Area, Chibombo District, has reached the milestone of providing free healthcare services to 50,000 patients in just one and a half years.

The centre has been providing a range of essential healthcare services, including antenatal care, treatments for waterborne diseases, and under-five care, among others. These services have been crucial to the well-being of a community that has faced immense difficulties in accessing essential health services.

Founder Cyrille Njikeng says the health center has achieved this impressive feat in such a short period of time because of the resilience of the medical and non-medical staff and the center’s commitment to healthcare service.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication, care, and commitment of the entire team at Anthu Omwe. We are incredibly proud of our work and remain committed to making healthcare accessible to the most vulnerable communities in Zambia.”

Njikeng also emphasized that this achievement is just one step toward achieving The Dream Life Two Sixty’s broader goal, which is dedicated to delivering healthcare and other essential services to underserved communities across Zambia.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that people in rural Zambia have access to the healthcare they deserve, regardless of their location or financial situation,” Njikeng continued. “We remain focused on providing life-saving services and hope to inspire further collaboration with local and international partners to bring healthcare closer to those who need it most.”

In recognition of these challenges, Anthu Omwe continues to work closely with the Zambian Government to improve healthcare delivery in rural areas. The collaboration between the government, local leaders, and organizations like The Dreamlife Two Sixty is paving the way for a brighter future in rural healthcare.

“We remain committed to supporting and complementing the government’s efforts to ensure no one is left behind in the fight for better healthcare in Zambia,” Njikeng affirmed.