Education Minister Douglas Syakalima and French Minister of State for International Partnerships Thani Mohamed-Soilihi visited Mulola Primary School in Chongwe for the official launch and handover of yellow split peas donated by the French Government through the World Food Programme (WFP).

The initiative aims to support Zambia’s emergency school feeding program, ensuring that vulnerable children receive nutritious meals essential for their growth and learning. By bolstering food security in schools, the program enhances students’ concentration and academic performance while encouraging school attendance.

Speaking at the event, Minister Syakalima expressed gratitude to the French Government and WFP, emphasizing the critical role of school feeding programs in improving education outcomes.The French government donated food worth 2.8 million Euros to support Zambia’s emergency school feeding programme.

Minister Mohamed-Soilihi reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Zambia in its efforts to combat food insecurity and enhance educational opportunities.

The partnership underscores the growing cooperation between Zambia and France in social development and humanitarian aid.