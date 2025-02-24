Government has defended the 15% waiver and expects positive outcomes to emerge from its removal a decision that was officially implemented a week ago to boost Zambia’s gemstone and precious metals sector. Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane reiterated that this policy shift is set to benefit more than 500 artisanal and small-scale miners, including women and youth, and to significantly enhance Zambia’s competitiveness in the global market.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Dr. Musokotwane highlighted that the tax relief provides much-needed financial flexibility for local miners who have struggled with high operational costs and intense global competition. He emphasized that easing this export duty would boost cash flow and make Zambian gemstones and metals far more attractive to international buyers.

The removal of the export duty is anticipated to have a direct and lasting positive impact on the country’s mining sector, a key pillar of the national economy. Artisanal and small-scale miners often operating with limited resources are expected to benefit significantly from this measure. Among these are women and youth, who represent a considerable portion of the sector’s workforce.

Dr. Musokotwane underscored that eliminating the tax burden aligns with the government’s broader goal of empowering local miners and ensuring economic opportunities for all Zambians. He noted that by enabling miners to reinvest in their operations and expand production, the policy will ultimately contribute more robustly to the national economy.

Initially introduced as a revenue-generating measure, the 15% export duty had been widely criticized by industry stakeholders for making Zambian gemstones and metals less competitive on the global stage. International buyers often opted for suppliers in other countries with lower export costs, leading to a decline in sales for local miners.

By removing the duty, the government aims to position Zambia as a more attractive source of high-quality gemstones and metals. Dr. Musokotwane emphasized that this move not only promises to increase sales volumes but also to stimulate economic activity throughout the mining sector. He further noted that the duty had discouraged investment in the industry, limiting miners’ ability to expand their businesses. With the waiver in place, there is renewed optimism that investors will now view Zambia’s gemstone sector as a viable and profitable opportunity.

The decision has been widely welcomed by industry stakeholders, who see it as a breakthrough for small-scale miners. Grace Chanda, a miner and youth advocate, described the removal of the export duty as a victory for local miners, expressing optimism that improved market access will enable them to compete more effectively on the global stage.

As Zambia continues to strengthen its presence in the international mining industry, the removal of the 15% export duty is expected to drive long-term economic benefits. The policy shift not only improves the livelihoods of local miners but also attracts international buyers and investors, laying the groundwork for sustained growth.

Dr. Musokotwane reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Zambia’s natural resources benefit its people. He stressed that the waiver is part of a broader strategy to promote inclusivity, enhance global competitiveness, and foster sustainable development in the mining sector.

With this bold move, Zambia is positioning itself as a key player in the global gemstone and precious metals trade, proving that its mineral wealth is not just a resource but a powerful catalyst for national economic transformation.