FFTUZ Condemns Hiring of Foreign Nationals in Copperbelt Mines, Calls for Transparency

The Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) has voiced strong opposition to the increasing employment of foreign nationals in Copperbelt mines, calling the practice a betrayal of Zambian workers and a threat to economic sovereignty.

FFTUZ President Nelson Mwale expressed deep concern over the hiring of expatriates for positions such as excavator operators and other technical roles that could be filled by qualified Zambians. “It is unacceptable that mining companies are sidelining qualified Zambians in favor of foreign nationals for jobs that our people are more than capable of doing,” Mwale stated. “This trend is not only unjust but also undermines the skills and potential of our local workforce.”

Copperbelt Province has historically been a key source of employment for thousands of Zambians, particularly in the mining sector. However, recent developments indicate a shift in hiring practices, with companies increasingly relying on foreign labor. This has left many local workers, including skilled technicians and machine operators, struggling to secure employment.

Chanda Mwansa, a 28-year-old certified excavator operator, is among those affected. Despite his qualifications, he has been unable to find work in the mines. “I studied and trained for years to become an operator, but when I apply, I’m told the positions are already filled by foreigners,” Mwansa said. “It’s disheartening to see opportunities that should be ours being given to others.”

Beyond the issue of unemployment, Mwale stressed that the matter is one of economic justice and national dignity. “Zambians have the right to benefit from the resources of their own land. When mining companies bypass local workers, they are not just denying them jobs they are denying them their future,” he said.

The FFTUZ has also called for greater transparency in agreements between mining companies and the government. “We need to know what is being negotiated on behalf of the Zambian people,” Mwale stated. “Are these agreements in the best interest of the nation, or are they prioritizing the profits of foreign entities over the welfare of our citizens?”

The union is urging the government to implement stricter regulations to ensure that mining companies prioritize local hires. Mwale emphasized that Zambia’s wealth belongs to its people, calling on authorities to take decisive action.

The growing reliance on foreign labor has raised concerns about its long-term impact on the Copperbelt’s economy and social cohesion. While mining companies may benefit from lower labor costs in the short term, the practice risks alienating local communities and fueling public resentment. “These companies operate in Zambia, not in isolation,” Mwale warned. “If they continue to ignore the needs of the people, they will face resistance not just from unions but from the entire nation.”

The FFTUZ’s position has resonated with many Zambians who view the issue as indicative of broader challenges in the country’s mining sector. As the debate continues, the union remains steadfast in advocating for the rights of Zambian workers.

With pressure mounting on both the government and mining companies, the question remains: Will the outcry lead to meaningful change? For now, the union’s message is clear Zambia’s resources must benefit Zambians first.