Hichilema Honour of Patricia Scotland is indeed a Question of Loyalty?

President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to confer the Order of the Eagle of Zambia – 2nd Division upon Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland is a recognition of her role in Zambia’s political reconciliation. However, this honor remains incomplete without acknowledging the critical role played by former President Edgar Lungu and his administration in that very process. writes Mr Amos Sianjika

The 2017 Treason Case: Was Hichilema in Order?

In April 2017, Hichilema, then leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), was arrested and charged with treason after his convoy allegedly failed to give way to President Lungu’s motorcade. This act was interpreted by authorities as a direct challenge to state security, leading to his detention. In any country, the security of a sitting president is paramount, and any perceived threat to the head of state can warrant serious legal consequences.

Hichilema’s continuous refusal to recognize Lungu as the legitimate president following the 2016 elections further escalated tensions. While treason is a grave charge, one must give credit to Lungu for listening to Commonwealth mediation and yielding to Scotland’s intervention without conditions, despite Hichilema’s outright disrespect toward him. It was Lungu’s government that ultimately facilitated peace, ensuring that Zambia did not descend into deeper political turmoil.

Lungu’s Decision to Release HH: A Display of Statesmanship

While Scotland played a diplomatic role, it was Lungu who ultimately had the final say in determining whether Hichilema would walk free. The former president could have ignored Scotland’s call, citing national security concerns, but he chose the path of peace, recognizing that the situation could destabilize the country further. This act, though often overlooked, deserves acknowledgment.

If the situation were reversed today, and Lungu found himself in a similar position under Hichilema’s government, would the same leniency be extended? Looking at the current state of affairs where opposition leaders and ordinary citizens face arrest for trivial criticisms of the government it is doubtful that Hichilema would have shown the same level of restraint that Lungu exercised in 2017.

A Warning to Hichilema: Beware of Western Influence

While honoring Patricia Scotland may seem like a diplomatic gesture, Hichilema must be careful not to dance too closely with the West. History has shown that leaders who rely too much on Western backing often find themselves isolated and vulnerable when things no longer serve Western interests. A classic example is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who once enjoyed strong Western support but is now increasingly abandoned as geopolitical dynamics shift.

Zambia must always prioritize its national interests over external influences. Diplomacy is important, but not at the cost of sovereignty. Hichilema must learn from history and ensure that his government’s foreign policy decisions do not come at the expense of Zambia’s long-term stability and independence.

Conclusion

While Scotland played a role in Zambia’s political peace process, it was Lungu’s decision to release Hichilema that sealed the deal. As much as the UPND government celebrates this moment, history must give credit where it is due—Lungu listened to international calls for peace and acted accordingly. In contrast, today’s Zambia is seeing increasing political intolerance, with critics being arrested for far less than what Hichilema did in 2017.

The lesson is clear: power is temporary, and today’s leaders must govern with the understanding that tables can turn. Honoring Patricia Scotland is one thing, but ignoring the role of Edgar Lungu in preserving Zambia’s peace is a selective rewriting of history.