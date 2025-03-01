Hichilema Confers Commonwealth’s Patricia Scotland with the Eagle of Zambia Amid Questions of Impartiality

President Hakainde Hichilema has bestowed the prestigious Order of the Eagle of Zambia (2nd Division) upon Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in recognition of her contributions to peace and democracy in Zambia. The ceremony, held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel, highlighted Scotland’s role in negotiating Hichilema’s release from prison in 2017, but also raised concerns about her continued alignment with his administration.

Patricia Scotland, a distinguished diplomat and legal expert, played a crucial role in brokering a political settlement during Zambia’s 2017 crisis. At the time, Hichilema, then an opposition leader, was detained on treason charges following heightened political tensions with former President Edgar Lungu’s administration. The Commonwealth, under Scotland’s leadership, intervened as a neutral mediator, securing Hichilema’s release and preventing further instability.

Reflecting on her efforts, President Hichilema stated, “In 2017, the Commonwealth Secretary-General came to negotiate my release from prison on politically motivated treason charges.” He emphasized that her persistence and diplomatic influence helped stabilize the country’s political landscape during a critical moment in its democracy.

Born on August 19, 1955, in Dominica, Scotland later moved to the United Kingdom, where she built an impressive legal career. At just 35 years old, she became the UK’s first Black female Queen’s Counsel. She later served as Attorney General for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, championing human rights, gender equality, and justice reforms.

As Commonwealth Secretary-General, she has focused on promoting democracy, addressing climate change, and advancing women’s empowerment, particularly in vulnerable nations. Her leadership has been widely recognized, but her close association with Zambia’s ruling party has raised questions about political neutrality.

While Scotland’s role in Zambia’s reconciliation process is well-documented, critics will argue that her continued association with Hichilema’s government signals a shift from impartial diplomacy to political alignment. The question lingers: would a similar intervention by an international diplomat on behalf of former President Edgar Lungu have been received the same way?

Adding salt to the wound is Scotland’s 2021 statement about Zambia’s election, where she described it as historic, remarking, “It will go down in history as an election with no losers, but two winners.” While this statement was intended to promote democratic unity, some interpreted it as tacit endorsement of Hichilema’s leadership, raising concerns about the Commonwealth’s neutrality in Zambia’s political affairs.

Hichilema’s decision to honor Scotland could be seen as a genuine expression of gratitude for her role in securing his freedom and fostering national peace. However, it also underscores Zambia’s evolving diplomatic relationships and the influence of international figures on its governance.

For supporters of President Hichilema, Scotland’s recognition is well-deserved, marking her as a key figure in Zambia’s journey toward democracy. To critics, however, the honor raises concerns about foreign influence in Zambia’s domestic affairs and whether the Commonwealth’s involvement in the country’s political transition went beyond mediation.

As Zambia charts its democratic future, the implications of Scotland’s recognition will continue to spark debate. Was this award a ceremonial gesture of gratitude, or does it reflect deeper political connections between the Hichilema administration and the Commonwealth?

One thing remains certain: Patricia Scotland’s legacy in Zambia is now cemented not just as a mediator, but as a key figure in one of the nation’s most defining political moments.