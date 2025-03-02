This afternoon, I got a distress call from someone in one of the shanty compounds. His wife was picked up and detained by the police for assaulting someone last Friday.

When he called at the police station this morning to sign a police bond for his spouse, the officer at the reception asked him to pay K400 for stationary before he could process police bond formalities. Now, this is an unemployed person who can hardly afford to put bread and butter on the table for his family……hand to mouth is the order of the day!

He decided to immediately call me to bail him out. I jumped on the roller skates and dashed to the police station. Upon introducing myself, I was ushered into the office of the Criminal Investigations Officer.

I politely recounted to the CIO circumstances that compelled me to be station and reminded him that the President has always insisted that signing a police bond for someone shouldn’t be a complicated matter, let alone charging any suspects money.

It seems I had hit a raw nerve! All of a sudden, the police became defensive, disrespectful and insolent! I stood my ground and told them in no uncertain terms what they were doing was absolutely wrong…..illegal!

“These are just poor folks, you can’t be charging them that much; you’re abusing your authority officers!” I argued.

Seeing that I was flogging a dead horse, I disengaged from the argument and promised them I’ll escalate the matter further.

In the next few days, I’ll be engaging the police top command. We can’t allow a few rogue elements masquerading as police officers to be tarnishing the good image of the police. CIO Kabole and constable Kabungo, I can assure I’ll be on your tail!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Political Analyst

Mayeng’u, Zambezi