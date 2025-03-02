I would like to refer to the extraordinary meeting between the President of the USA, Donald Trump, and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky which started with smiles and friendly handshakes, but soon turned into a big row. The meeting, which took place in front of journalists and live television, between Trump and Zelensky was about Ukraine’s war with Russia and a possible peace deal which was being put forward by the United States.

While I shall not get into the details, the merits or the demerits of the Oval Office clash between President Trump and President Zelensky, I am confident that the two leaders and nations will eventually find a middle ground and resolve their differences in peace.

Ukraine, US, Russia and the European Union are all old civilizations. They have faced more dangerous disagreements and moments than this. They will soon resolve this.

Nonetheless, the lesson we draw from this is the need for Africa, which is laden with rare earth minerals, to learn to stand on its own and avoid over dependence on any other power. To protect our people, and our resources, we must quickly wean ourselves from the breasts of the powerful while in times of peace. This is an important and timely lesson.

Once someone funds your existence, they will reduce you to a mere child and he shall both perceive you and talk to you as such. If you try to stand up for yourself or the people you represent, it is interpreted as being unthankful or arrogant.

As long as US feels they are the ones funding the war in Ukraine they will do and say things that no one else can do or say.

I noticed that one Journalist even went as far as asking why Zelenskyy did not come in a suit to the White House. A question that has never been asked to Elon Musk who comes to the White House many times and even attends cabinet meetings wearing a T-shirt.

Zambia must lead the way in initiating the weaning process on the continent.The events of the last 24 hours in Washington announces a new era in world history. There can be no louder warning bell than this. Let us take heed.

Dr.Nevers Mumba