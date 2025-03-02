Yesterday marked a historic moment as the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Ms. Patricia Scotland, was bestowed with the title of Senior Headwoman Butambo of Bweengwa under Chief Hamusonde’s Chiefdom.

His Royal Highness Chief Hamusonde conferred the honorary title in recognition of Ms. Scotland’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, security, and the rule of law within the Commonwealth, including Zambia. The gesture reflects the Chiefdom’s appreciation of her efforts in fostering unity and justice among nations.

In his address, Chief Hamusonde emphasized the importance of a just and fair society, where exemplary leadership and good citizenry are acknowledged and celebrated. He underscored the value of unity and respect as pillars of progress.

The ceremony served as a reminder of Zambia’s national motto—One Zambia, One Nation, One People—reinforcing the country’s dedication to inclusivity and shared values.