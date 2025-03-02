Today’s Scripture

Each morning and evening they stood before the LORD to sing songs of thanks and praise to him.

1 Chronicles 23:30, NLT

Each Morning and Evening

Friend, every morning and evening you have to shine where you are, to have a song of thanks and praise when you could be complaining, to keep a smile when you feel like being sour. It’s not easy, but you keep reminding yourself that the Creator of the universe, the Most High God, is right there with you in every situation. He sees what you’re up against. He knows what’s not fair, the hurts, the disappointments, the lonely nights. Sometimes God is not bringing you out yet because He wants the odds to be against you in a bigger way so when He brings you out, it’s a greater miracle. The purpose is so He can show His glory through you, so other people can see His power and favor on your life. Without great tests, you won’t have a great testimony. Without big battles, you won’t have big victories. When you dig down deep and do the right thing, taking your stand before the Lord, you’re going to feel a supernatural strength, a power that helps you do what you can’t do on your own.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are worthy of my worship and songs of praise. Thank You that I can stand before You every morning and evening and sing songs of victory. I declare that You are right here with me and that You will show Your glory through me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]