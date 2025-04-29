

By Brigadier General Jethrow CHIPILI

28 April was declared a National Holiday in Zambia by the Republican President and Commander In Chief of the Defence Force of ZAMBIA , Mr Hakainde HICHILEMA. The holiday is in honour of ZAMBIA’s late founding father and first republican President Dr Kenneth KAUNDA fondly remembered as KK. The late KK was born on this day at Lubwa Mission Hospital in Chinsali northern Zambia. At the time of Independence, KK was only aged 36 . To put this into context, KK was the age of most captains and some majors in the Defence Force today! We can only imagine the weight on the shoulders of a 36 year old to become President and Commander In Chief of the then Armed Forces! The federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland had ended only some months earlier, which meant that, the Northern Rhodesia Army and Air Wing were poorly equipped and organised as most of the equipment was retained by Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).

So the young KK as commander In Chief had to oversee the organisation (re-organisation) of the Armed Forces of Zambia. As a critical thinker, KK decided to retain the command element from the colonial Army as well as critical staff and instructors. This he did while investing in the training of indigenous personnel who would eventually take over the reigns of Command. KK as a commander in Chief was involved in a number of military activities ranging from parades to gallery range shooting practices. In this article I shall try to highlight a few of these activities which can be obtained from documented evidence.



On this day in 1966, KK Presided over a Parade at 1st Battalion the Zambia Regiment in Tug Argan Barracks to present the unit with its new colours . KK who on this day wore full military ceremonial dress, also presided over the consecration service for the consecration of the colours before they were presented to the unit. The Archbishop of Ndola conducted the service. The short video for the parade can be obtained from the BRITISH PATHE’ website ‘ britishpathe.com’ . The parade was organised just one year and six months after Independence yet the as seen in the video the parade was well organised and ‘Sharp’ drills were displayed by the solders on parade. Suffice to mention that, the parade was commanded by White officers and Regimental Sergent Majors because the indigenous officers were still undergoing training in various European countries.

The following year in 1967 and again on this day, KK deemed it appropriate to Preside over a parade for the presentation of colours to 3rd Battalion the Zambia Regiment at Chindwin Barracks in Kabwe. The consecration of the colours was conducted by His Grace the Archbishop of Lusaka, The Very Reverend Green Wilkinson assisted by Reverend Jackson Mwape. The case of 3 Battalion was an interesting one. The unit was new and nearly 50percent of the soldiers in the unit had less than a year’s service so few of them had seen a parade of such magnitude and still fewer had taken part in one.

Vice President then, Reuben Kamanga presented KK with a baton of the Marshal of Zambia in recognition of his rank in the Army amidst fanfare from the brass band. The baton was worth £800!

At this parade, KK was clad in West African attire that was synonymous with his colleague Kwame Nkuruma of Ghana. In line with the parades that took place on KK day in 1966 and 1967, the two units that is 3 Battalion and 1 Battalion should adopt KK day as their unit day.

Apart from parades such as the ones described above, KK was also known to visit troops in operation areas and also in training areas. The attached photo of him at the Gallery range firing a Light Machine Gun(LMG) is one such example. In 1967 just after the Chindwin Parade, KK visited Zambia Air Force cadets and other ranks at their second annual training camp in Sinazongwe, Southern Province. The camp was from 19 to 29 April. 112 Air cadets and NCOs were part of the training that involved ground lectures, air experience, field craft and map reading, athletics, football and survival skills .

The above examples are only a few from among many that show how KK was involved in the activities of the Armed Forces as their Commander In Chief.

He oversaw the growth of the Defence Force as we know it today and forged strategic partnerships that were critical to the training, equipment acquisition and other capacity building initiatives for the Defence Force.

As we commemorate KK day today we should celebrate the life of of the first Commander In Chief who at only the age of 36 was visionary in ensuring that the country was kept secure by developing a Defence Force capable of protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our nation.