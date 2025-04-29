Zambia’s roads are full of contrasts. In urban areas, you’ll find renovated highways with street lighting, but just a few kilometers away, drivers face gravel surfaces, potholes, faded or missing markings, and a lack of signage. In rural regions, the transportation network is often narrow and poorly developed, intersecting with pedestrian paths, bicycle lanes, or even local markets.

A significant portion of the country’s roadway system is in urgent need of repair or modernization. High-risk areas include intersections without traffic lights, unregulated pedestrian crossings, streets without sidewalks, and insufficient lighting at night.

The quality of the transportation network is a major factor in ensuring the safety of all road users. In Zambia, this issue affects both drivers and pedestrians. The stark contrast between modern city highways and undeveloped rural routes, combined with poor infrastructure and limited safety measures, creates daily hazards for those moving through towns and villages alike.

The story of an initiative: from Smart Driver to a nationwide movement

In 2024, 1xBet, in partnership in partnership with Safety for People On The Move, launched a project called The Smart Driver of the Month. For 11 months, the brand and its partners shared traffic safety quizzes on social media. Participants who correctly answered five questions could earn the Driver of the Month title and win a cash prize of 10,000 ZMW.

This initiative had a positive impact on Zambia’s driving culture and served as a catalyst for broader efforts to improve road safety.

Safety on the Road — a new level of responsibility

In 2025, the initiative evolved into the Safety on the Road project, expanding its focus beyond drivers to include all road users. Every two months, the 1xBet team highlights a key topic related to road safety — from infrastructure and pedestrian behavior to lighting conditions and accident-prone zones.

The project features:

• social media posts,

• analytical articles,

• TV and radio segments,

• involvement of local influencers,

• regular contests, quizzes, and trivia games.

The project’s prize fund reaches 100,000 ZMW.

3. Check your car’s condition

Tires, brakes, and suspension wear out faster on uneven roads. Routine inspections and maintenance are essential for your safety.

For pedestrians on poorly maintained roads:

1. Walk with caution along the roadside

If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing oncoming traffic. This helps you see approaching vehicles and react in time.

2. Make yourself visible

Wear bright clothing or reflective gear, especially in low light or bad weather conditions.

3. Cross where you can be seen

Avoid areas with limited visibility. Even if there’s no marked crosswalk, choose a well-lit spot with a clear view in both directions.

For everyone:

• Report dangerous road sections to your community or local authorities.

• Get involved in road safety campaigns and initiatives.

