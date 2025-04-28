Excerpts from my upcoming book: One Zambia, One Nation; how various Presidents have navigated around it.

As we commemorate ‘Kaunda Day’ today, it’s perhaps important to remind ourselves of the important role he played in keeping us united for years, even as tribalism and regionalism threatened to obliterate our nation at various intervals of our existence.

Most of us have often boisterously echoed the “One Zambia, One Nation” mantra at political rallies, in meetings, or even during school assemblies, with much aplomb; well…at least this was a must immediately after our country attained its independence from British colonial rule in 1964, without much bothering to interrogate its genesis or what really prompted our fore-fathers – first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and his colleagues, to craft such a progressive, and yet unifying slogan.

In a country made up of about 73 tribal or ethnic groupings, each with a diverse cultural and traditional orientation, trying to hold the nation together would obviously be a Herculean task for KK. Tribalism was one of the biggest challenges he found glaring at him upon assuming power; how he managed to navigate around this emotive issue would either be a make-or-break for the new nation. For instance, as UNIP gathered in Chilenje Township, Lusaka, for its national council in early February 1968, tribalism reared up its ugly head! The atmosphere was quite tense and highly charged; delegates sat according to their ethnic and regional orientation. During the next few days of the conference, delegates quarreled and traded insults openly. A stunned Kaunda sat on the podium and watched quietly as these unfortunate events unfolded, dramatically. When it was finally his turn to speak, Kaunda could not hide his utter disgust and consternation at the shameful display of tribalism he had just witnessed! He was left with no choice but to resign immediately!

One of our foremost liberation struggle stalwarts, Sikota Wina, quotes Kaunda as follows in his book, A Night without a President; “During my tenure of office as your President I have done all I could to try and point out that if we fall prey to tribalism, we might as well write off the Republic of Zambia. I had hoped, with God’s help, that I would succeed, but it is now clear that all my efforts have been in vain.” Conference delegates were shocked! They protested vehemently, pleading with him not to abandon them at that crucial hour. It seemed there was no turning back for Kaunda; he had already made up his mind. “I wish most sincerely to thank all of you for the co-operation you have given in the past. I have known some of you for well over a decade, and it is with a very heavy and sad heart that I hereby and forthwith tender my resignation as President of both UNIP and the State.”

As he stepped off the podium and headed for the exit, several delegates formed a barricade in an attempt to prevent him from leaving, but he ignored them and continued walking down the aisle. As he got closer to the exit, the human wall that was intent on blocking him simply crumbled and made way for him.

“Although we were determined not to let Dr. Kaunda leave that hall, the man has a personality which compels obedience. He passed through us and no one dared restrain him,” Mukuka Nkoloso, one of those who had formed the barricade, would later recount to Wina.

It had to take the combined efforts of the military top brass, the clergy, close acquaintances and relatives to prevail on him to rescind his decision.

Like many other newly independent African countries, the country was obviously grappling with a myriad of complicated problems and challenges, particularly the question of tribalism and regionalism. Kaunda was desperate to hold the nation together to save it from plunging into the abyss of tribal wars. In the days to come, he faced a daunting task of keeping the nation united to enhance national development to appease an otherwise highly expectant public keen to appreciate the benefits of freedom. This somehow prompted Kaunda and his colleagues to craft the “One Zambia; One Nation” motto as a way of fostering national unity and of course, setting up a stage for a more prosperous future.

Although KK would constantly reshuffle his cabinet to instill discipline or assert his authority, he was always careful and reasonable enough to ensure that it represented a national character – every tribe, region or race found room in his government. The very first cabinet he assembled after gaining power in 1964 spoke volumes! The Times of Zambia editorial of February 23, 2015, headlined, “Let’s live by One Zambia, One Nation,” described Kaunda’s cabinet as follows: “The very first cabinet that first President Kenneth Kaunda appointed spoke volumes of the unity that was not only preached, but practiced. It had representation from all parts of Zambia in various capacities and everyone was willing to contribute for the national good as required.”

Kaunda’s first cabinet is illustrated below: