Socialist Party (S.P) Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairperson and spokesperson Reagan Kashinga says staging defections is an outdated way of doing politics.

The ruling UPND last Saturday claimed that over 4000 people in Ndola had defected from opposition political parties to the governing party.

But Mr. Kashinga said UPND won’t gain popularity through defections which he branded as an archaic way of conducting politics devoid of civility.

“As the Socialist Party in the Copperbelt Province, we wish to challenge the governing United Party for National Development (UPND) to practice modern and civilized politics ahead of the 2026 General Elections. We have observed with utmost dismay how the UPND is faking defections especially on the Copperbelt Province with the aim of hoodwinking people that the party is gaining popularity,” he said.

“Last Saturday, UPND on the Copperbelt claimed that 4000 people from opposition political parties have defected to the ruling party in Ndola. We are aware that UPND has been parading the same people as defectors starting from Mufulira, Kalulushi, Lufwanyama and now Ndola. We wish to school the UPND that stage managing defections is an outdated or archaic way of gaining political popularity in this computer age. The UPND is losing popularity on the ground due to their failed promises made to the people of Zambia,” Mr. Kashinga said.

He said the surest way of gaining popularity is by ending the long hours of load shedding, bringing down the cost of mealie meal, fertiliser, fuel and the cost of electricity connections.

“Our colleagues in UPND are out of touch with reality as evidenced by the use of underhand methods to gain political mileage.UPND claimed to have unlocked Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) but literally there is nothing happening at the two former mining giants. Go to Wusakile in Kitwe, go to Nchanga in Chingola, go to Kakoso in Chililabombwe and go to Kankoyo in Mufulira people can’t feel the impact of the alleged unlocking of the mining sector. UPND are in panic mode after learning that the opposition is getting united. We want to warn that with or without fake defections UPND kuya bebele come 2026,” Mr. Kashinga added.

During the defections, UPND Ndola Central Member of Parliament Frank Tayali said people are leaving opposition political parties to join the UPND because they do not want to be left behind.

Mr. Tayali said Zambians must learn not to receive anything that comes their way.