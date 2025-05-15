The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) acknowledges and agrees with the sentiments expressed by Her Honour the Vice President, Mrs. Mutale Nalumango,during a recent Regional Poverty Reduction and Climate Resilience Conference, where she rightly emphasized that changing governments is not, in itself, a solution to poverty.

Her message, shared on a global platform, was a timely reminder to all participating nations that poverty reduction stems from a shift in mindset, a culture of hard work, and collective responsibility. Which the new dawn government urges.

As a leader speaking on behalf of Zambia, the Vice President’s message resonated not only nationally but internationally, underscoring the fact that sustainable development requires more than political transitions—it requires personal and societal transformation.

We note that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is making efforts to address poverty through various policies and interventions.

The Republican Progressive Party continues to believe in building a progressive nation by empowering citizens to be innovative, industrious, and resilient. We stand ready to contribute to solutions that uplift the lives of our people—not through empty promises of political change, but through concrete actions, mindset change, and accountable leadership.

Issued by:

Leslie Chikuse

President – Republican Progressive Party (RPP)