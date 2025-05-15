Five exceptional Zambian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have each been awarded USD 20,000 in equipment support and an all-expenses-paid business trip to Japan under the Joint Empowerment Programme (JEP), a collaborative initiative between the Zambian Government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The announcement was made during a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan, Dr. Tobias Mulimbika, by Small and Medium Enterprise Development Permanent Secretary Mrs. Subeta Mutelo, who is leading a Zambian delegation to Japan from 9th to 17th May 2025.

The five winning enterprises—two based in Lusaka, two from the Copperbelt, and one from the Eastern Province—were selected from a competitive pool of 512 applicants who participated in a national pitch contest held on 25th February 2025.

Speaking during the meeting, Mrs. Mutelo emphasized that the JEP initiative is designed to accelerate SME growth through value addition, exposure to global markets, and international partnerships. “This programme demonstrates our commitment to empowering Zambian entrepreneurs and positioning them for both regional and international success,” she stated.

Targeting key sectors such as food processing, the circular economy, wood and wood products, metal fabrication and light engineering, textiles, and leather goods, the JEP programme seeks to enhance innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability among local businesses.

With an estimated budget of ZMW 7.5 million, the programme is largely funded by JICA, which contributed ZMW 7 million, while Zambia’s Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development provided ZMW 500,000.

The five businesses are currently in Japan to engage with Japanese counterparts, explore investment opportunities, and gain insights into advanced manufacturing and business practices.

Ambassador Mulimbika commended the initiative, noting that “programmes like JEP not only deepen the bilateral relationship between Zambia and Japan but also pave the way for meaningful, private sector-led development.”

The JEP continues to serve as a beacon of opportunity for Zambia’s growing SME sector, creating a bridge between local innovation and global markets.