Zambia has pledged an additional Military Police Company, Two Platoons Mixed Engagement Teams, One Medium Utility Helicopter Unit and One Air Ambulance for peacekeeping missions under the United Nations.

The pledge was made at the just ended 2025 United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference held in Berlin, Germany.

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, who led the Zambian delegation, made the pledge on behalf of Zambia during the pledging session at the Ministerial Conference.

The Zambian delegation included Zambia Army Commander Lt Gen Geoffrey Zyeele, Zambia Army Secretary Brig Gen Dr David Sanene and Military Advisor at the Zambian Mission to the United Nations in New York, Brig Gen Oliver Musonda,Addressing the Ministerial Conference yesterday on behalf of Minister of Defence Mr. Ambrose Lufuma, Mr. Haamaundu said United Nations member countries must strategically invest in UN Police, fully implement the women peace and security agenda, and responsibly leverage new technologies like artificial intelligence and unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance operational effectiveness and transparency.

The Permanent Secretary added that addressing the escalating climate crisis and its impact on conflict dynamics is also a pressing priority.

“Greener and safer peacekeeping is a fundamental necessity. Equally vital is our ability to communicate strategically, counter misinformation, and foster trust with the communities we serve,” said Mr. Haamaundu.

He said peacekeeping cannot succeed in isolation and he reaffirmed the value of robust cooperation with regional organizations, as emphasized in the United Nations Security Council Resolution Number 2719.

“Excellencies, colleagues, our task is to collaboratively build a peacekeeping architecture fit for both the present and the future. Let us rise to this occasion with unity and determination,” said Mr.Haamaundu.

Zambia is a major troop contributing country under the United Nations, with a Zambia Army battalion deployed in the Central Africa Republic serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The two-day United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference is a high-level forum aimed at discussing the future of peacekeeping and for Member States to express and demonstrate their support.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the conference On Tuesday.

