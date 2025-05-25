A Heartfelt Appeal for Justice, National Reconciliation, and Institutional Reform

Mr President,

I extend warm regards and deep respect as a fellow Zambian who believes deeply in our nation’s promise and in your potential to help fulfil it. Your journey from incarceration to the presidency was not just your personal triumph—it was a testament to Zambia’s belief in change and democratic renewal.

It is in that spirit that I write today, moved not by partisanship but by a profound concern for fairness, unity, and justice in our Republic.

Across Zambia, individuals continue to face imprisonment, exile, or legal intimidation under circumstances widely seen as politically motivated. Among them (ongoing or addressed):

• Nickson Chilangwa, Ronald Chitotela, and Emmanuel Mwamba – facing convictions or restrictions, under what many see as politically driven prosecutions.

• Chilufya Tayali, Charles Chanda, and Emerine Kabanshi – all subjected to intense legal scrutiny despite contested grounds.

• Feminist activists, youth protesters, Chilufya Makasa, and a woman who merely spoke out about the cost of living – criminalized for voicing dissent.

• Munir Zulu, and today, Maureen Mabonga – under legal pursuit for matters that appear entangled with their political views.

• Brebner Changala, a respected civil rights activist, arrested and charged with sedition and espionage after publicly commenting on the alleged abduction of MP Jay Jay Banda.

His case highlights concerns about the suppression of free expression and the targeting of dissenting voices.These situations echo what your own UPND endured in opposition:

• You, Mr President, were once arrested on charges of sedition and treason—charges widely dismissed as political in nature.

• Your party was denied public space, restricted by the Public Order Act, and vilified for assembling or speaking freely.

• Trevor Mwiinde, now a UPND youth leader, was implicated in disturbing scenes of violence during the 2024 Kawambwa by-election—allegedly threatening police and undermining electoral integrity. Although he has denied the allegations, the concern

remains that past patterns of abuse are repeating under new banners.

Yet today, under your leadership, only opposition voices or outspoken critics seem to face imprisonment or aggressive prosecution. Not a single senior official currently in your government—despite credible allegations in some quarters—has been prosecuted and sent to prison. A case in point: the former Minister of Health, who presided over a flawed and controversial procurement process involving healthcare public funds, continues to serve in government. She retains access to state machinery and sensitive data—despite public outcry and calls for accountability. How does this square with our national ideals?

Where is the fairness in justice? Where is the equality before the law? Where is the rule of law that so many Zambians—yourself included—fought for? Mr President, I understand that broad institutional reform may not be politically feasible before the 2026 elections.

However, that reality does not prevent you from leading with moral clarity now. The exercise of discretion, compassion, and balanced governance is entirely within your power.

Sir, therefore, I respectfully urge that you:

a) Direct a transparent review of all politically sensitive prosecutions and detentions—especially where perceived bias exists.

b) Facilitate the safe return of those in exile and guarantee their full freedom and protection.

c) Ensure your own government is not immune to accountability—let the law apply equally to all, regardless of political alignment.

d) Lay the legislative groundwork for post-2026 reforms to ensure independence among the three arms of government.

e) Commit publicly to political tolerance and end retaliatory justice—so that even your critics can safely contribute to our democracy.

Mr President, your presidency still holds the potential to be remembered as a bridge—between the pain of the past and the promise of a more just future. Let history record that you were not only a beneficiary of democracy, but also its protector. I write this not out of personal allegiance or association with any of the individuals mentioned—indeed, I have never met or known any of them personally. My knowledge of their circumstances comes solely through the media and public reports. Each of them can attest to this fact.

With deep hope and unwavering patriotism, please stay blessed Mr President.

Stephen Mpundu Kataya

Zambia Development Party president