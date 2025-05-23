Over K74 Million Disbursed to Central Province Farmers Under Climate-Resilient Loan Scheme

CENTRAL PROVINCE – In a bold step toward agricultural modernization and resilience, the Zambian government has disbursed over K74 million under the Sustainable Agricultural Financing Facility (SAFF), a flagship programme designed to empower small-scale and emergent commercial farmers with affordable credit. The disbursement, which focuses heavily on Central Province, is part of a broader K300 million facility that will reach over 10,000 farmers across the country.

SAFF is a blended finance model supported by both government coffers and international partners, including development banks and climate-resilient agriculture donors. It provides low-interest loans to qualifying farmers, especially those adopting climate-smart practices and mechanized farming systems.

Speaking during the launch event in Kabwe, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi stressed that the funding is about much more than capital injections. “This programme is not just about money; it’s about transformation. It’s about giving our farmers the tools to become competitive, sustainable, and future-ready,” he said.

He noted that the majority of the beneficiaries had used the funding to purchase tractors, irrigation kits, solar-powered water pumps, fertilizers, and drought-resistant seed varieties. The goal, Mbozi said, is to transition Zambian agriculture from subsistence to commercially viable models.

To ensure the effective utilization of funds, the Ministry has put in place robust monitoring systems, including satellite-based crop surveillance and periodic community-level audits. “We want to know not just where the money is going, but what it’s producing,” Mbozi emphasized.

A technical committee within the Ministry, in collaboration with local cooperatives and district agricultural offices, has been tasked with verifying productivity gains and ensuring loan repayment mechanisms are in place.

The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) welcomed the funding announcement but cautioned that delays in input procurement or loan processing could derail its impact. “We urge the Ministry to expedite loan approvals and ensure that farming inputs are distributed in time for the planting season,” said ZNFU spokesperson Grace Mwamba.

The union also called for decentralization of loan management to district offices to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks faced by farmers in rural areas.

In a noteworthy development, the Ministry revealed that 40% of the SAFF loan recipients in Central Province are women and youth. This aligns with the government’s agricultural gender strategy, which aims to close the gap in resource access and land ownership among marginalized groups.

“Women and young people are not just beneficiaries they are innovators and leaders in the new agricultural economy. We are proud to see their participation increasing,” said Chanda Tembo, Director of Gender in Agriculture at the Ministry.

Beneficiaries have already started reporting tangible benefits. One young farmer in Kapiri Mposhi, who acquired a drip irrigation system through the loan, said her tomato yield tripled in the last season. “This is what empowerment looks like we just need a chance, and we’ll prove ourselves,” she said.

The Ministry plans to roll out additional funding rounds before the end of 2025, targeting Southern, Eastern, and Northern Provinces next. Discussions are also underway to expand the SAFF model to include livestock value chains, aquaculture, and agro-processing ventures.

Agriculture remains Zambia’s largest employer and economic backbone. With initiatives like SAFF, the government hopes to enhance food security, reduce poverty, and build a new class of agro-entrepreneurs ready to compete on regional and global stages.