China Steps In to Boost Zambia’s Health Sector

LUSAKA – May 23, 2025 Zambia has entered a new phase of healthcare diplomacy as China pledges deeper collaboration to help the nation strengthen its health systems, especially in the wake of reduced Western donor support. A delegation from Sichuan Province, led by senior medical experts, arrived in Lusaka to explore traditional and modern healthcare integration strategies.

Minister of Health Dr. Joseph Katema Muchima welcomed the Chinese delegation and commended the long-standing Zambia-China friendship. He emphasized the country’s openness to new approaches that can strengthen primary healthcare and reduce reliance on imported pharmaceuticals.

“We are open to learning how to incorporate Chinese medicine into our health system to reduce the disease burden and improve pharmaceutical supply chains,” said Dr. Muchima.

The visit comes after the withdrawal of major foreign health funding, including HIV/AIDS support under PEPFAR. China’s move signals a shift in global health partnerships toward more South-South cooperation.

During the meetings, Chinese health officials proposed collaborative efforts on herbal medicine research, local production of essential drugs, and infrastructure upgrades in underserved districts. The Ministry confirmed that exchanges with medical universities in China are planned to help upgrade the skills of Zambian professionals.

Traditional leaders and local medical practitioners also voiced support, urging the government to expand community health models that combine indigenous knowledge with modern science.

The Ministry of Health and the Chinese Embassy have committed to drafting a formal cooperation framework in the coming months.