Kabwe MP Bemoans Misuse of CDF Funds by Beneficiaries

KABWE – Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Christabel Phiri has raised alarm over the alleged misuse of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by some project beneficiaries. During a tour of community projects in Makululu and Chowa, Phiri expressed disappointment that some recipients diverted resources or failed to complete intended work.

“We need stronger accountability. Some of these projects were meant to uplift lives — but instead we’ve seen poor workmanship, delays, or outright neglect,” she said while inspecting a stalled road project.

Her comments echo growing concerns from across the country that, despite increased allocations under the CDF, some community-led projects lack oversight.

The MP suggested introducing more stringent vetting processes and transparent project monitoring frameworks, possibly involving civil society and local government watchdogs.

Meanwhile, civic leaders in Kabwe backed Phiri’s sentiments and urged the Ministry of Local Government to revise implementation guidelines. “It’s not just about disbursing funds we must enforce consequences where there’s mismanagement,” one Ward Councilor remarked.

Phiri urged youth and women cooperatives benefiting from CDF loans to remain focused, noting that access to funding should be treated as an opportunity, not an entitlement.