Haimbe Calls for EU-AU Mutual Partnership

LUSAKA – May 23, 2025 Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe has called for a stronger, mutual partnership between the European Union (EU) and African Union (AU), urging both blocs to align around sustainable economic development, trade facilitation, and digital innovation.

Speaking at a diplomatic forum in Lusaka, Haimbe emphasized that Africa’s development should not be shaped by one-sided donor-recipient relationships. “Africa must sit at the table as an equal player. Partnerships must reflect mutual respect and shared prosperity goals,” he said.

He highlighted the AU-EU Global Gateway initiative as an opportunity to invest in critical infrastructure across Africa, particularly in energy, logistics, and digital connectivity.

Haimbe also called for a new trade agenda that eliminates non-tariff barriers and aligns customs systems to facilitate intra-African and Europe-Africa trade. “Zambia stands ready to host conversations on joint economic diplomacy,” he stated.

The EU delegation to Zambia welcomed Haimbe’s remarks, acknowledging that fostering sustainable investment in Africa was a shared responsibility. Plans are underway for Zambia to co-host the upcoming EU-AU economic summit later this year.