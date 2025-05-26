Lusaka, Zambia – International investor and business advisor Jan Koivu has called on the Zambian government to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and streamline its regulatory processes to boost investor confidence and accelerate economic development. Speaking during a business policy discussion in Lusaka, Koivu praised the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) for its efforts but warned that institutional inefficiencies are hindering progress and scaring away potential investors.

“I would encourage the government to see ways how they can reduce red tape rather than applying more of it,” Koivu said. “Regulation as such is good, but you’ve got to regulate the right way.”

Koivu’s comments come at a time when Zambia is actively positioning itself as a destination for foreign direct investment, particularly in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and energy. While the ZDA has made strides in facilitating investor entry into the market, many entrepreneurs both local and international still encounter delays, unclear procedures, and conflicting regulations across ministries.

According to Koivu, streamlining those processes is not about deregulating the economy entirely but about ensuring that regulatory frameworks are coherent, efficient, and investor-friendly. “The goal should be to make Zambia competitive. Investors are comparing countries side-by-side. If it takes too long to get basic approvals here, they will go elsewhere,” he explained.

The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index previously ranked Zambia favorably in areas such as starting a business and access to credit. However, entrepreneurs and multinational firms have continued to report challenges in navigating land acquisition, licensing, and tax procedures all of which are critical to business success.

Koivu singled out the Zambia Development Agency as one of the government’s most effective institutions, praising its proactive engagement with foreign investors. But he stressed that ZDA cannot operate effectively without the necessary resources and inter-agency support.

“I think ZDA is doing quite a good job in terms of attracting international investment. But for them to really deliver, they need to be properly resourced,” he said. “It’s one thing to have a vision for growth, and another thing entirely to give the institutions the tools they need to execute that vision.”

Business associations in Zambia have long pushed for a more centralized, one-stop-shop approach to investment facilitation a model in which ZDA plays a central role, coordinating with relevant ministries to expedite approvals. Koivu echoed these sentiments, noting that consistency in policy and responsiveness to investor needs are key to competing in a global economy.