As part of the Africa Freedom Day commemorations, President Hakainde Hichilema led a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the iconic Freedom Statue in Lusaka, paying tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Zambia’s struggle for independence.

The President, accompanied by senior government officials, dignitaries, and members of the public, honoured the memory of the country’s fallen heroes whose courage laid the foundation for the freedoms Zambians enjoy today.

Following the ceremony, State House hosted a special event where President Hichilema conferred national honours and awards on distinguished citizens in recognition of their outstanding service to the nation. The recipients, drawn from various sectors, were celebrated for their exceptional contributions to Zambia’s progress, unity, and sovereignty.

Among the honourees was the late Dora Mono Nyambe, who was posthumously awarded one of the country’s most prestigious national honours. Dora, who passed away last year at the age of 32, was widely known for her tireless efforts in saving over 200 vulnerable children from the brink of starvation. “We wish she was here to see the impact of her works,” said President Hichilema, describing her legacy as an enduring symbol of compassion and selflessness.

“These honours reflect our deep appreciation for the selfless dedication and patriotic spirit that have shaped our great nation,” President Hichilema said. “Their work reminds us all of the importance of service, sacrifice, and unity.”

Africa Freedom Day, observed annually on May 25, commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity—now the African Union—and serves as a reminder of the continent’s ongoing journey toward peace, development, and integration.

The commemorations concluded with a renewed call for national unity, economic resilience, and the collective pursuit of a better future for all Zambians.