Message to Our Valued Lusaka Times Readers

By Chief Editor
Dear Readers,

It has come to our attention that some of the ad networks operating on our site have been serving inappropriate advertisements to our users. We understand how frustrating and disappointing this can be, and we want to assure you that we take this matter very seriously.

We are currently investigating the specific ad network responsible for these violations. Our team is working diligently to isolate the issue and resolve it within the next 24 hours.

To be crystal clear, Lusaka Times will not tolerate any ad network that violates our terms of agreement. Any network found to be in breach will be permanently removed and banned from our platform without hesitation.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Sincerely,
The Lusaka Times Team

