President Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, launched the maize harvest at the couple’s Ibamba Farm in Namwala District on Wednesday, reaffirming his government’s and personal commitment to improving national food security.

Speaking during the harvest, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of transforming Zambia into a self-reliant food-producing nation amid the growing threat of climate change. “We made a commitment to continue being part of the solution towards increased food security in the country,” he said.

The President noted that land previously used for cattle ranching at Ibamba Farm has been diversified for crop production, a shift he said is vital for climate resilience. “With unpredictable weather patterns due to climate change, it is important that we invest in alternative farming activities such as irrigation agriculture,” he added.

President Hichilema set a national target of ensuring food reserves sufficient for at least three years, even in drought-prone periods like the one experienced last season. “Our target is to reach levels where, as a country, we can be food secure for at least three years,” he stated.

He urged citizens to prioritize household food needs before considering commercial sales. “We keep urging citizens to prioritise food security at household levels before considering selling the surplus,” the President said.

In addition to the maize harvest, the President confirmed that wheat has already been planted for the current season, demonstrating a multi-crop approach to agriculture.

Concluding his remarks, President Hichilema encouraged all Zambians to participate in food production. “Eaten today? Thank the farmer! Let’s be food producers and not only consumers,” he declared.

The event underscores the government’s broader agricultural agenda, which includes expanding irrigation systems, increasing support for small-scale farmers, and ensuring that Zambia can withstand global food supply shocks.