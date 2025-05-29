Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe
Feature Lifestyle

Former Inmate Reunites with Mumba During Nyimba Visit: “God Always Has a Purpose”

By Chief Editor
0
310 views

Share

A routine drive through Nyimba turned into a moment of reflection and emotional reunion MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba, who encountered a familiar face from his past—one of his fellow inmates from his 2016 incarceration at Mwembeshi Prison.

Dr. Mumba shared the moving encounter in a public message, recounting how the young man approached him with a broad smile and a heartwarming spirit. “These men protected me and served as my supervisors and guardians,” Mumba said, recalling his time behind bars. “We shared food, prayers, and church services.”

“The reasons behind God’s guidance through certain experiences may be unknown,” he said, “but it is clear that He always guides us, and there is always a purpose.”

The reunion in Nyimba, brief but meaningful, served as a powerful reminder of resilience, forgiveness, and the unexpected ways in which life journeys come full circle.

Mumba, known for his outspoken Christian faith and leadership in politics, described the moment as deeply symbolic. “It affirmed that even the darkest seasons of our lives can bear fruit when we trust in God’s plan,” he said.

The story has since resonated on social media, with many praising Mumba’s humility and reflection on redemption and divine providence.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading