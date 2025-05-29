A routine drive through Nyimba turned into a moment of reflection and emotional reunion MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba, who encountered a familiar face from his past—one of his fellow inmates from his 2016 incarceration at Mwembeshi Prison.

Dr. Mumba shared the moving encounter in a public message, recounting how the young man approached him with a broad smile and a heartwarming spirit. “These men protected me and served as my supervisors and guardians,” Mumba said, recalling his time behind bars. “We shared food, prayers, and church services.”

“The reasons behind God’s guidance through certain experiences may be unknown,” he said, “but it is clear that He always guides us, and there is always a purpose.”

The reunion in Nyimba, brief but meaningful, served as a powerful reminder of resilience, forgiveness, and the unexpected ways in which life journeys come full circle.

Mumba, known for his outspoken Christian faith and leadership in politics, described the moment as deeply symbolic. “It affirmed that even the darkest seasons of our lives can bear fruit when we trust in God’s plan,” he said.

The story has since resonated on social media, with many praising Mumba’s humility and reflection on redemption and divine providence.