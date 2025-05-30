By Benedict Tembo

ZAMBIA has lost the bid to win the super banker position at the African Development Bank (AfDB) after her candidate Samuel Munzele Maimbo lost to Mauritania’s former economy minister Sidi Ould Tah during elections held today in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

Dr Maimbo along with four other candidates began the contest at the AfDB Annual Meetings.

Dr Maimbo was in pole position in the first round, marshalling 40.41 percent of the votes against Dr Tah’s 33.21 while Senegal’s Amadou Hott had 17.62, South Africa’s Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala trailing in fourth place with 8.24 and Chad’s Mahamat Abbas Tolli in distant fifth with a paltry 0.52 votes.

But after two rounds of voting, Dr Tah was in front with 48.41 percent of the ballot, Dr Maimbo trailed in second place to 36.68 percent, Senegal’s Amadou Hott in third with 9.02 percent Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, who eventually dropped out of the race after managing only 5.90 percent.

The winner had to secure both a majority of votes from all member countries and a majority of votes from African nations.

At that point, Dr Tah had snatched 68.42 percent of African votes compared to 18.77 percent for Dr Maimbo going into the third round.

Dr Tah polled a runaway 76.18 percent against Dr Maimbo’s 20.26.

Dr Tah replaces Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina who headed the AfDB for 10 years.

Dr Maimbo was magnanimous in defeat and congratulated Dr Tah for the victory.

“I wish to congratulate Dr. Sidi Ould Tah on his successful election as the President-elect of the African Development Bank Group,” he said

Dr Maimbo said he entered the race for the AfDB presidency driven by love and deep concern for the African continent, and offered a vision for Africa’s future.

” Today, the Governors have chosen the leader they believe will best deliver the vision of the Africa we want at this pivotal moment,” Dr Maimbo said in a message shared by Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta.

He paid gratitude to all the governments, private sector partners, and young people who supported his campaign.

“The work for Africa’s development and prosperity continues, and I remain committed to our shared goal of building a thriving continent,” Dr Maimbo said.

Although Zambia will be consoled by the election of Shebo Nalishebo as AfDB executive director representing Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, and Zambia on the bank’s Group Board of Directors, Dr Maimbo’s flop is a bitter pill to swallow considering the growing list of other Zambians effort to head international bodies being unsuccessful.

Two months ago, former FAZ president Andrew Kamanga failed in his bid to be elected to FIFA despite endorsements from COSAFA and CECAFA.

Mubita Nawa’s candidature for the candidacy for the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) Secretary General was also unsuccessful.

In 2013, minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati’s dream of heading the United National Conference on Trade and Development as Secretary General flopped after then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon snubbed him.

Mr. Ban instead nominated Mukhisa Kituyi of Kenya to serve as Secretary-General of UNCTAD for a term of four years beginning September 1, 2013.

In 2008, Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika, lost the bid for the position of African Union Commission chairperson.

Dr Mbikusita-Lewanika, who was Zambia’s Ambassador to United States of America, lost the position to Gabonese foreign affairs minister, Jean Ping, during the elections held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Like Mr Kamanga’s case, SADC endorses Zambian candidates and end up doing the opposite when it comes to voting.

It was the same for Dr Maimbo as some of the countries that voted for Zambia in the first round defected in the third round.