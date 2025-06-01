Her Excellency Mrs. Winnie Chibesakunda presented her Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw on Wednesday 28th May 2025, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Poland on a non-resident basis.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Chibesakunda conveyed to President Duda the warmest and cordial greetings and best wishes from President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia to the Government and people of Poland.

And during a private meeting with the Ambassador, after receiving her Credentials, President Duda recognized the important relations that exist between Zambia and Poland and reaffirmed his country’s desire to enhance areas of cooperation such as Education, ICT and Energy.

In response, Ambassador Chibesakunda thanked President Duda for the support that Zambia had received from Poland during the evacuation of Zambian students from Ukraine at the inception of the war.

Ambassador Chibesakunda also informed President Duda that Zambia is open for investment and partnerships for mutual benefit, which will in turn lead to development and employment creation.

She noted that Zambia’s food security was greatly affected as agriculture is largely rain fed, adding that the Zambian Government has put in place measures and new projects to counter the negative effects of the devastating drought experienced during the 2023/2024 farming season.

Ambassador Chibesakunda appealed to President Duda for investments from the Polish private sector in mechanized agriculture, which is inclusive of irrigation systems and water harvesting methods, and Investment in alternative energies to avoid dependency on hydro power.

She thanked President Duda for the role the Polish missionaries and nuns have played in Zambia over the years, noting that the Kasisi Orphanage was one example of the dedication and compassion the Polish people have shown to some of the vulnerable people in Zambia.

President Duda assured Ambassador Chibesakunda of his country’s support during her tour of duty and looked forward to further cooperation between the two countries

Issued by Lubinda Kashewe

First Secretary-Press

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia- Germany