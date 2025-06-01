Faith Bwalya has etched her name in Zambia’s history books by becoming the nation’s first representative to reach the Top 40 at the Miss World pageant. The 24-year-old medical professional from Kitwe achieved this milestone during the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India .

Bwalya secured her spot in the Top 40 through the Head-to-Head Challenge, where she impressed judges with her eloquence and advocacy on global issues . Her advancement marks a significant achievement for Zambia, highlighting the country’s growing presence on the international pageant stage.

First Lady Mutinta Hichilema extended her support to Bwalya, stating, “Wishing Faith Bwalya all the best as she steps into her moment of truth at the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale in India. Your journey to the top 40 has already made history, and now, with Zambia behind you, may you shine even brighter on the global stage. Whatever the outcome, your grace, intelligence, and passion have made your nation proud. Go forth with confidence” .

The Miss World 2025 title was ultimately awarded to Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, marking the country’s first win at the pageant .

Bwalya’s accomplishment has been celebrated across Zambia, with many expressing pride in her representation and the positive spotlight she has brought to the nation. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many and underscores the potential of Zambian talent on global platforms.