Lusaka, Zambia – As the Lumezi parliamentary by-election approaches, political temperatures are rising and so is skepticism over the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) ability to hold violent political actors accountable.

Raphael Nakacinda, Secretary General of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) faction and a spokesperson for the Tonse Alliance, has challenged ECZ’s recent warning that it may disqualify political parties found inciting violence during campaigns. Speaking in an interview with Hot FM News, Nakacinda dismissed the Commission’s threat as “mere posturing,” alleging a pattern of selective enforcement that undermines the electoral process.

“The ECZ is not neutral. In Petauke, our senior members were assaulted in full view of the public. No action was taken — not by the police, and certainly not by ECZ,” Nakacinda claimed, referencing past incidents he says prove institutional reluctance to discipline the ruling party, United Party for National Development (UPND).

The ECZ, in its recent advisory, had urged youths in Lumezi District to report violence and assured that any party found culpable would be penalized, including through disqualification. But such assertions now face a credibility test.

Political analysts are divided on the implications of Nakacinda’s accusations. Some argue they are strategic — meant to preemptively delegitimize ECZ decisions in the event of PF losses. Others believe the claims echo a broader concern about institutional strength and impartiality.

“Electoral commissions must do more than issue threats. They must act decisively and be seen to apply the law evenly,” said governance expert Dr. Mwaka Chisanga. “If voters perceive bias, the legitimacy of any election outcome is compromised.”

Electoral violence has marred several recent by-elections in Zambia, raising alarm among observers and civil society groups. Lumezi is considered a potential flashpoint, and the ECZ’s ability to guarantee a peaceful and credible election there could serve as a bellwether for future polls, including the 2026 general elections.

For its part, the ECZ has maintained that it is committed to enforcing the Electoral Process Act, which allows the Commission to suspend or disqualify political players found to be violating the electoral code of conduct. However, critics argue that enforcement has been inconsistent and often reactive rather than preventive.

Youth movements and peace advocacy groups are now calling for greater voter education, real-time monitoring, and the deployment of non-partisan observers during the campaign period.

“The ECZ’s authority is only as effective as its willingness to use it,” said Judith Tembo of the Zambia Election Peace Coalition. “We want equal accountability across all parties, whether ruling or opposition.”

As political campaigns intensify in Lumezi, eyes will be on whether the ECZ can turn its rhetoric into action. For now, the public is left weighing whether Zambia’s electoral referee is still fit for the ring or just playing to the crowd.