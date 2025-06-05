In early 2025, 1xBet relaunched its 10-month social campaign Safety on the Road with a bold message:

Pedestrians are not vulnerable bystanders. They are equal participants in traffic.

From urban highways to rural gravel paths, Zambia’s roads remain a daily risk faced by millions, especially those who walk. That’s why the first topic of this year’s campaign focused on Road Conditions and Pedestrian Safety. It is aimed to draw attention to Zambia’s deteriorating infrastructure. The goal was to shift focus from blame to awareness, and from isolated behavior to shared environments.

Safety on the Road is a long-term social initiative by 1xBet in partnership with community organizations, Safety for People on the Move NGO, and prominent Zambian influencers — one of whom is Magnate.

From Observation to Action: The First Campaign Chapter

1xBet’s campaign kicked off with a comprehensive look at Zambia’s road realities:

Uneven infrastructure, poorly lit intersections, missing signage, and inadequate pedestrian protection put thousands at risk each day. In partnership with Safety for People on the Move, the 1xBet team chose to shift the conversation from blaming behavior to highlighting the environments that shape it.

To amplify the message, 1xBet launched a light but thought-provoking activity:

GUESS THE LOCATION — a visual quiz asking users to identify countries based on real road photos. On the surface: fun. At its core: awareness. How much do you notice your surroundings when you walk or drive?

Zed Gear Car Show: Where Legal Adrenaline Meets Social Impact

The first chapter of the campaign also included Zed Gear Car Show, Zambia’s biggest celebration of modified cars, drift culture, and street style. As the main sponsor for the third year in a row, 1xBet didn’t just bring prizes and excitement it brought purpose.

1xBet was loud and clear in their purpose, as stated by brand spokesperson Kafupi Muwana:

The message is simple: racing belongs on the track. The road is for life. We want to show that being careful isn’t boring — it’s smart. We’re not against thrill — we’re for culture and conscious choices.

Through its partnership with Zed Gear, 1xBet supports adrenaline on the track, and promotes responsibility on the streets. Drift shows, track battles, tuned cars: it’s all part of a controlled, legal motorsport ecosystem. But outside the event, safety becomes the ultimate value.

The Show That Raised Questions

Safety on the Road campaign even went live with a TV segment featuring:

Wababa, racing pilot

Chichi, from Safety for People on the Move

Kafupi Muwana, representing 1xBet



Together, they challenged the public to rethink what responsibility means on the road — and how social media, gamified learning, and local heroes can make that message stick.

We don’t just preach. We speak their language — through heroes they admire, through gamified tools, through TikTok and challenges. And it works. – said Kafupi Muwana.

Smart Driver Challenge: A Win for Awareness

Another part of 1xBet campaign was the Smart Driver Challenge — a quiz-based contest inviting everyone (not only just drivers) to test their knowledge of traffic safety.

Hundreds joined. Stories came in.

One participant wrote:

“Your campaign made me stop drifting in the mall parking lot. Now I wait for the track.”

That’s the kind of change this campaign is built to inspire.

What’s New: The Interactive Road Safety Test

To conclude the first theme of the campaign, 1xBet launched a new digital format: a mobile-first interactive test designed to reinforce road safety awareness in a fun and accessible way.

7 smart questions about road behavior, decision-making, and safety logic

Quick, gamified, and engaging

Open to everyone — drivers and non-drivers alike

This test is a bonus activity created to strengthen knowledge through interactivity.

Why it matters: Because safe driving habits don’t start with a license — they start with mindset. The earlier we build awareness, the safer our roads become.

Culture Through Participation

In 2025, Safety on the Road is more than content. It’s a movement. Every month, a new theme emerges from visibility to accident-prone zones, with media segments, street activations, influencer challenges, and digital games. The goal:

Engage the public

Educate through entertainment

Elevate road safety into daily awareness

We teach through action: answer a quiz — earn a badge, set an example — win a reward. It’s not a lecture. It’s participation. And young people appreciate that. – Kafupi Muwana

The whole project also has an impressive prize pool of 100,000 ZMW, to encourage particimants and show them appreciation from the brand. The real reward? Safer roads for everyone.

Ready to Join?

Take the test (https://www.proprofs.com/quiz-school/ugc/story.php?title=ndi5nzm3mabmv7)

Share your score and follow 1xBet on social media to join challenges!

Win part of the 100,000 ZMW prize pool